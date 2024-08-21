Artist Kurt Jackson to Return to The Base Greenham With New Exhibition

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Celebrated artist, Kurt Jackson, will be presenting his brand-new exhibition, Kurt Jackson: Oak, from Friday 27 September to Sunday 17 November. This new series of works by the Dorset-born artist incorporates painting, sculpture, drawing and printmaking, from small postcard-sized to large tarpaulin-sized pieces, all centered around the stunning oak tree. The oak is one of the few trees that most people can recognise, or at least the leaves are. It is the first tree that Jackson's grandchildren learnt to identify; the large lobed leaves both iconic and familiar. The oak is widely used as a symbol and a badge to represent the rural, the sturdy and our nation.

Contemporary artist Kurt Jackson has aimed to tackle the different aspects of this tree, individual trees and the oak habitat, their seasonal changes in dress, the leaves and acorns, the striking and robust architectural forms and structure as well as the role this tree has, and continues to play, in our shared historical and cultural narratives. Historical sites, nature reserves, ancient woodland, clifftops, river valleys, city centres, estuaries and industrial sites have all been the locations for the making of this work.

Kurt Jackson last exhibited at The Base in Summer 2023 with the inaugural exhibition of River, which inspired local art fans as well as drawing in visitors from around the country.

The Base, Greenham has programmed a range of workshops for all ages to enjoy, inspired by this exhibition. They include the popular Songs and Stories (10 and 15 Aug, 14 Sep, 3 and 19 Oct and 16 Nov) where children aged 0 to 2 years and their parents or carers will be able to explore the gallery and creative spaces through music, sensory play and movement. Club Curious (5 Oct and 1 Nov) also returns to The Base with an Oak theme, allowing families to immerse themselves in the exhibition and create their own artwork inspired by it. In Exploring Mark Making (Sat 5 Oct), Base resident artist Samantha Emmons will introduce adults to working with graphite and charcoal, inspired by Kurt Jackson's botanical landscape pieces.

Artist Amanda Hislop will be hosting a Talk about Sketchbooks and Observations (Thu 10 Oct) to give attendees the opportunity to understand the importance of these within artists' work. With a session for adults and one for children, Exploring Leaves and Trees with Mixed Media (Sat 19 Oct) will allow participants to experiment with a range of exciting mixed media to create a variety of textures. And last but not least, Tree Lines: Searching for Possibilities (Sat 26 Oct) allows participants to work closely with artist Amanda Hislop using drawn lines, colour washes, collage on paper and cloth to create stunning pieces to take home.

Kurt Jackson: Oak takes place at The Base, Greenham from Friday 27 September to Sunday 17 November (Open Wed - Sun, 10am - 5pm), tickets £0* for Base Pass Holders / Full price £8.25 / Concessions £7.25 (including booking fees) / FREE Under-18s and students. Book tickets at thebasegreenham.co.uk/event/kurt-jackson-oak or call the Box Office on 01635 522733.

