Art At A Time Like This Presents RESTORATION: NOW OR NEVER

Throughout London Gallery Week, the public art exhibition titled 'Restoration: Now or Never' will be presented over 22 billboards and bus stops in London, in collaboration with SaveArtSpace and independent curators Anne Verhallen and Daria Borisva. The public art exhibition can also be viewed digitally at www.artatatimelikethis.com.

After months of lockdown, this exhibition hopes to reconnect the public on the streets of London for a show that calls to restore our connection to nature, bring attention to the world's climate crisis and pay tribute to Mother Earth! 'RESTORATION: NOW or NEVER,' opening in conjunction with London's Gallery Week and World Environment Day on June 5, 2021 in the UK-a day committed to encouraging awareness and action to protect our environment-will extend across popular London advertisement spaces, including billboards, kiosks and bus shelters, for one month.

The public art exhibition is an intergenerational project, presenting renowned artists alongside artists carefully selected through an open call. Working with a next-generation curatorial team, including Michael Xufu Huang, Destinee Ross-Suton, Aindrea Emelife, Daria Borisova and Anne Verhallen, the show will bring together a global and diverse group of artists. Curators selected artists who either create work in response to climate change, call for restorative action or suggest a path forward. Curated artists include Stefan Brüggemann, Zhang Huan, Tabita Rezaire, Coco Capitán, Wang Yuyang, Fred Tomaselli, Formafantasma, Olive Allen, Rewind Collective and Khari Turner.

The winners of the open-call include: Lily Kwong, Piotr Krzymowski, Odinakachi Okoroafor, Sophie Hughes, Johan Deckmann, Whitney Stolich, Misha Waks, Philomène Amougou, Tianjiao Zhang, Edward Tsui, Lanmuzhi Yang, Hayden Kays, Susan Unterberg and Cara Romero.

Following the great success of 'Ministry of Truth: 1984/2020,' the last exhibition presented by SaveArtSpace and Art At A Time Like This that was named one of the most important moments in the arts in 2020 by the New York Times, the non-profit continues its mission of replacing commercialism with culture overseas with this new project in London.

The project is made possible by Hauser & Wirth. Thank you to our additional supporters, Amar Gallery and Jonathan Satin.

Installation images and all artwork can be found in an online exhibition on artatatimelikethis.com from June 7th onwards.