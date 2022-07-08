Armenian State Symphony Orchestra and Swedish Philharmonia Will Launch Fairfield Halls 2023/24 International Orchestral Concert Series

Fairfield Halls General Manager Jonathan Higgins, and the whole team at BH Live, have announced two major classical concerts for early 2023.

Concerts by the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra and Swedish Philharmonia (also performing as Gävle Symphony Orchestra) will launch the venue's 2023/24 International Orchestral Concert Series. The venue has a long history of staging concerts by some of the world's most notable classical artists and symphony orchestras. Further details of the 2023/24 season will be announced later this year.

The venue is also making tickets for under 18s free (when accompanied by an adult), with a view to inspiring the next generation of classical music lovers.

Jonathan Higgins said, "I am so pleased to be announcing the concerts by the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra and Swedish Philharmonia. The Festival Concert Hall is one of the UKs best for staging orchestral music, so these concerts will offer a very special opportunity to experience Fairfield's famous acoustic."

The Armenian State Symphony Orchestra's concert, conducted by Sergey Smbatyan on Wednesday 22 February 2023 will feature their nation's greatest composer, Aram Khachaturian, with music from his most popular work, the ballet Spartacus. Virtuoso Chloe Hanslip, one of the most talented violinists of the day, will perform the Mendelssohn Violin Concerto and the concert will finish with Tchaikovsky's epic Fourth Symphony with its famous repeated fate motif.

After a very successful UK tour just before the pandemic, the Swedish Philharmonia return to the UK on Monday 27 March 2023 with the virtuosic Serbian-French violinist Nemanja Radulovic, renowned for his powerful and thrilling performances worldwide. His interpretation of Tchaikovsky's challenging Violin Concerto is sure to make a thrilling centerpiece to this special concert, which will open with a joyful work by one of Sweden's finest composers, Bo Linde, who was born and lived in the orchestra's home city of Gävle. Under the baton of renowned conductor Jaime Martin, the orchestra will conclude their programme with Sibelius' majestic Symphony No. 2.

Andrew Jamieson, Head of Touring for IMG Artists said, "I have to say I'm thrilled that Fairfield Halls is recommencing its famous and much-loved series of international orchestral concerts. There is no doubt that the Festival Concert Hall has the finest acoustic of any in London and all of our distinguished international orchestras who have previously visited the venue always commented on these wonderful acoustics and the tremendous, enthusiastic audiences. We very much look forward to our ongoing collaboration and this new phase of the Fairfield Halls' illustrious contribution to the Greater London area's musical life."

Tickets for both concerts are now on sale. More information and booking links available at fairfield.co.uk