Ardal O'Hanlon Comes To The Epstein Theatre Next February As Part Of An Extended UK Tour

Due to phenomenal demand, Ardal O'Hanlon is extending his UK and Ireland tour The Showing Off Must Go On, with a third raft of tour dates in Spring 2020 - which includes a visit to Liverpool.

The additional 14 dates will start in Winchester at the Theatre Royal on Friday 14 February 2020 and comes to the Epstein Theatre on Wednesday 26 February.

Tickets are on-sale at 10am today!

Where Ardal comes from there is nothing worse than showing off. Yet he is a professional 'show-off.' Why does he do it?

Well. Just when he thought he'd made sense of the world, when he thought he'd found wisdom, when he'd finally found a hat that fits and learned how to make decent cocktails and to relax for the first time in his life; just when he was about to quit airing his dirty linen in public and stop showing off. The world shifted. Dramatically. The world fell off its axis. And is adrift in the universe. And needs saving.

In an age of raging populism, identity politics, the end of truth, the collapsing middle ground, and peak avocado, and terrified of being on the wrong side of history, and desperate to prove that his gender, race, age and class don't necessarily define him as a person, Ardal is forced to saddle his high horse again and ride fearlessly into the culture wars (with a white hankie in his pocket, just in case), comedy as ever being the best emergency response mechanism to extreme events there is.

On announcing a third raft of tour dates, Ardal O'Hanlon said: "I love touring now more than ever. I find the whole thing as urgent and exhilarating as before but with less of the worry and doubt."

Ardal O'Hanlon, star of TV shows such as Death in Paradise (BBC One), Father Ted (Channel 4) and My Hero (BBC One), continues to tour his acclaimed stand-up show worldwide. Because he loves it. And it's a compulsion. And the world is a funny place.

Ardal has received British Comedy Award, BAFTA and Olivier nominations, toured worldwide with his acclaimed stand-up shows - and appeared in numerous TV shows from Dr. Who (BBC One) and Skins (E4) to Live at the Apollo (BBC One).

To book tickets please call 0844 888 4411* or go online at www.epsteinliverpool.co.uk * or in person at The Epstein Theatre Box Office from 12pm - 6pm Monday - Saturday.

*Subject to booking fee. All prices include a £1 per ticket venue restoration levy

For more details check out www.epsteinliverpool.co.uk.





