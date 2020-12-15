Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Anderson & Petty to Present A CHRISTMAS WISH Virtual Concert

Streaming from December 17 - 20.

Dec. 15, 2020  

Here is a snippet of some of the amazing artists joining Anderson & Petty present 'A Christmas Wish' a virtual Christmas concert in aid of the theatrical charity Acting for Others streaming worldwide from the 17th to the 20th December.

Featuring performances of all of your favourite Christmas songs alongside songs from Wish - The Anderson & Petty Holiday Album featuring Matthew Croke, Alison Jiear, Melissa Jacques, Gloria Onitiri, Jessica Martin & Ben Stock, Michael Xavier, The Barricade Boys, Kyle Taylor Parker, Sooz Kempner One Trick Pony (Georgia Lennon & Michael Pickering), Carolyn Maitland, Tom Hier with Tommaso Varvello, Lucy St. Louis, Nadim Naaman, Sam Lupton and many, many more!

Tickets are only £10 and available via stream.theatre/home.

Stream Wish on Spotify now here: https://open.spotify.com/album/5jNZkyA36DqAFxFVfdgghc'si=j1cbx_p_R8q-a4ZMC6e83g.


