Amber Atkinson, Hayley Maybury, and More Set For DIVAS LONDON

This spring, 'Divas London' will return, the all-singing, all-dancing celebration of the greatest Diva Powerhouses. Featuring a West End cast and dazzling dancers, the show celebrates the songs of Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner, Cher, Celine Dion, and Madonna, alongside tributes to London's own musical talent, Amy Winehouse.

Audiences can expect classics like "River Deep Mountain High," "Turn Back Time," "I Will Survive," "Proud Mary," "Hot Stuff," "Chain Reaction," "Natural Woman," "Material Girl," "9 To 5," "Kids In America," and many more, ensuring an unforgettable experience celebrating the greatest Divas of all time - LIVE!

Biographies

Amber Atkinson: Essex's own Amber Atkinson, known for her vibrant performances as a Resident Vocalist/Performer at Warner Leisure Hotels and her role as Belle in 'PrinSASS' at the Billericay Theatre, is eager to pay homage to the music's most influential women.

Hayley Maybury: From the stages of 'We Will Rock You' and 'Godspell' to the West End, Brisbane-born Hayley Maybury's classical prowess and international experience are set to shine in 'Divas London'.

Jared Stanton: Currently advancing his skills in Musical Theatre & Acting at Sharpe Academy, Jared brings a unique blend of musical and circus talents to the 'Divas London' stage.

Joshua Dance: With a rich background that includes performances on cruise ships and with the Rubicon Dance Company, Joshua Dance's varied dance skills will bring dynamic energy to the show.

Monroe Adams: Monroe Adams, a Guildford School of Acting graduate, has captivated London's cabaret circuit with her pop-rock flair and is ready to bring her diva essence to 'Divas London'.

Pritee Almeida: Best known from Britain's Got Talent, Pritee Almeida (aka Big Mama Funk) has led various high-end function bands with her unmistakable DIVA voice, bringing two decades of performance experience to the show.

Simon Gross (Producer): Simon Gross, trained at the Guildford School Of Acting, has thirty years of experience in pantomime and live entertainment. His notable ventures include producing 'Drag Divas' at The Arts Theatre and the iconic adult pantomime “Snow White And The Seven Merry Men” at Leicester Square Theatre. His performance roles include Edna in 'Hairspray', Emcee in 'Cabaret', Benny in 'Singalonga Abba' at the Whitehall Theatre, and Emcee in 'The Best Of Broadway' European Tour. Simon's television credits include BBC's 'On the Road with Maureen Rees,' 'Hell's Kitchen' on ITV, and a memorable stint on 'Big Brother' in 2015, where he became known for his catchphrase "SHOWBIZ." Simon is a regular columnist for OK! magazine and can be seen hosting celebrity events on the red carpet.

Producer, Simon Showbiz Gross says: "We couldn't be more thrilled to bring some of London's newest and freshest talent to the stage with this incredibly talented cast for 'Divas London' this spring. Each artist brings a unique flair and remarkable credentials to the show. Get ready for a night of music, dance, and diva power that will light up the West End!"

Tickets are now available for 'Divas London' at www.ticketsource.co.uk/theentertainmentproviders.