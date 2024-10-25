Alexandra Palace Reveals Christmas 2024 Programming

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Alexandra Palace is all set for a fun-filled festive season kicking off this November with activities on offer for all ages including ice skating, theatre, pantomime and Santa's Grotto, plus the world famous darts!

In the beautiful Victorian Theatre, Horrible Histories presents Horrible Christmas, live on stage! When Christmas is threatened by a jolly man in red, a young boy must save the day. Join Victorian villains, mediaeval monks and more on a hair-raising adventure through the history of Christmas in the company of Charles Dickens, Oliver Cromwell, King Henry VIII and St Nicholas.

Elsewhere in the theatre, Romesh Ranganathan and Tom Davis will host The Wolf and Owl live show offering to help with your holiday hang-ups; from festive faux pas to awkward family dramas, no issue is too big or too small for the boys to tackle.

Adam Kay's The Nightshift Before Christmas is a love letter to all those who spend the most wonderful time of the year on the NHS front line, removing babies, chocolate wrappers, remote controls, and fairy lights from the various places they get stuck.

Finally, join Philharmonia Orchestra's brass ensemble for an uplifting evening of seasonal music at Alexandra Palace Theatre. Like mulled wine and mince pies, Christmas time and brass music go hand in hand. The Philharmonia's dazzling brass players take the spotlight in a programme of carols, festive favourites and more. Whether you're in the spirit already or you need a bit of Christmas magic, we guarantee you'll be leaving the concert feeling jolly.

As you head to the Theatre, you'll find the East Court transformed by twinkling lights and decorations. Visit the super-popular Santa's Grotto, where children can meet Santa, receive a gift and have their photos taken.

The Ice Rink will be especially merry with a huge Christmas tree, lights, yuletide music, and even falling snow. Book a Festive Skate or Christmas Ice Disco and glide around the rink to your favourite Christmas tunes, then enjoy a mince pie and Baileys hot chocolate in our East Court Café.

The beloved annual pantomime on ice is back (oh yes it is!!) and this year Ally Pally Amateur Productions will take you on a magical journey down the yellow brick road to Oz performed by a cast of home-grown talent and skating professionals.

And of course, it wouldn't be Christmas at Ally Pally without the world-famous Paddy Power World Darts Championships taking over the west side of the Palace

