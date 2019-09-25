Albany Theatre, Coventry Announces Upcoming Events

Continuing a jam-packed season, The Albany presents a mix of shows and events throughout October that promise to entertain audiences of all ages.

There's plenty for younger audiences including Half Term treats and two adaptations from award-winning author, Michael Morpurgo: the emotional punch of PRIVATE PEACEFUL and the enchanting tale of I BELIEVE IN UNICORNS. The programme also includes the stage adaptation of Julia Donaldson's THE SCARECROWS' WEDDING on Thursday 3 & Friday 4 October and continues across Half Term to include THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR on Tuesday 22 October with a family-friendly introduction to ballet THE WIZARD OF OZ in between. Booking is also open for the theatre's festive, family adventure, THE SNOW QUEEN which runs throughout December.

October see The Albany at the forefront of two celebrations: the Bicentenary of world-renowned author, George Eliot and the 75th Anniversary of friendship between Coventry and Volgograd as the very first Twin Cities in the world.

Combining photography, poetry and drama, the theatre is hosting a mini festival to commemorate the bicentenary of one of the 19th century's greatest novelists, George Eliot. The Coventry Photographic Society are presenting their first ever exhibition in the foyer of the theatre - running from Monday 7 - Saturday 26 October, THE GEORGE ELIOT CONNECTION is free to attend during theatre opening hours and gives a fascinating insight into the local places that informed the world-famous novels.

The theatre is delighted to be hosting Margaret Eddershaw's compelling and evocative verse drama FROM GEORGE TO GEORGE on Wednesday 16 & Thursday 17 October before a two-night run of George Eliot's epic Victorian masterpiece, SILAS MARNER. This production stars local actor Evangeline Duncan playing the role of Eppie. Born in Leamington and at school in Warwick, she has performed with local groups including Three Spires, Playbox and at Warwick Arts Centre before embarking on her training and burgeoning career.

"It is such a pleasure to work with a cast and company committed to creating magic on stage and bringing the astute imagery and character observation of George Eliot's work to life. And really exciting for me to back on "home turf"" explains Evangeline about the UK tour of SILAS MARNER

The Albany is also at the forefront of celebrating the 75th Anniversary of the Coventry's twining with Volgograd (formerly Stalingrad) with a unique performance of the very best of Russian music and dance from performers who are visiting especially for the occasion. From traditional folk and ballet to State Opera stars, this musical celebration of 75 years of friendship as the first twin cities in the world is on Sunday 27 October. Tickets to attend are free but prior booking is advised - it promises to be a very special event.

The theatre's year rounds off with a specially created adaptation of a festive, family feast of a show: THE SNOW QUEEN which is now booking. Based on the stories by Hans Christian Andersen, the production promises to be a glittering, seasonal spectacle packed with epic adventure, spell-binding magic, action-packed excitement and heart-warming friendship. It runs from Monday 9 - Saturday 28 December with school, matinee and evening performances.

The Albany's autumn/winter schedule includes music, comedy, children's events, classic drama and barnstorming, foot-stomping, sing-along tributes to everyone's favourite bands. Further information about all shows and tickets can be booked online at www.albanytheatre.co.uk, via the box office on 02476 99 89 64 or in person at the theatre on Albany Road.





