Acting For Others Announce Participants For The 16th Annual Bucket Collection

Today, theatrical charity Acting for Others announce initial participants for its 16th annual bucket collection. Post-show bucket collections began this week and will continue in almost every theatre across London and throughout the whole of the UK for two weeks.

In 2018 over £250,000 was raised with theatres across the UK taking part. This year more than 90 UK theatres will be taking part, including last year's Golden Bucket Award-winners - the company of Book of Mormon at the Prince of Wales Theatre and the Mayflower Theatre, this year with the company of Les Miserables.

All donations go to Acting for Others, an umbrella organisation for 15 theatrical charities which use the funds raised to offer emotional and financial support to all theatre workers in times of need. These are the only theatre collections endorsed in London by Society of London Theatre and nationally by UK Theatre, and supported by all the leading theatre groups including Ambassadors Theatre Group, Delfont Mackintosh Theatre, Nimax, LW Theatres, Bill Kenwright Ltd as well as virtually every major grant-aided company and commercial producers.

The Acting for Others charities are Actor's Children's Trust, Dancers' Career Development, Denville Hall, Drury Lane Theatrical Fund, Equity Charitable Trust, Evelyn Norris Trust, Grand Order of Water Rats Charities Fund, SafetyCurtain formerly the International Performers' Aid Trust, King George V Fund for Actors and Actresses, Ralph and Meriel Richardson Foundation, Dance Professionals Fund, The Royal Opera House Benevolent Fund, The Royal Theatrical Fund, Theatre Chaplaincy UK and The Theatrical Guild.

Initial participating theatres:

Adelphi Theatre

Aldwych Theatre

Alexandra Palace

Apollo Theatre

Apollo Victoria Theatre

Arts Theatre

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

Belgrade Theatre & Belgrade Studio

Blackpool Opera House

Bridge Theatre

Bristol Old Vic

Cambridge Theatre

Capitol Theatre

Charing Cross Theatre

Chichester Festival Theatre

Churchill Theatre Bromley

Criterion Theatre

Devonshire Park Theatre

Dominion Theatre

Donmar Warehouse

Duchess Theatre

Duke of York's Theatre

Dundee Repertory Theatre

Edinburgh Festival Theatre

Edinburgh Playhouse

Everyman Theatre Cheltenham

Finborough Theatre

Fortune Theatre

Garrick Theatre

Gielgud Theatre

Grand Opera House York

Grand Theatre & Opera House Leeds

Harold Pinter Theatre

Hawth

Her Majesty's Theatre

Hope Mill Theatre

Kings Theatre Glasgow

Liverpool Empire

London Coliseum

Lyceum Theatre, Crewe

Lyceum Theatre London

Lyric Theatre London

Malvern Theatres

Mayflower Theatre

Menier Chocolate Factory

Milton Keynes Theatre

New Theatre Cardiff

New Victoria Theatre

Novello Theatre

The Old Vic

Palace Theatre

Phoenix Theatre

Pitlochry Festival Theatre

Playhouse Theatre, London

Playhouse Theatre, Weston-Super-Mare

Prince of Wales Theatre

Princess Theatre

Richmond Theatre

Royal Opera House

Royal Shakespeare Company

Salisbury Playhouse

Savoy Theatre

Shakespeare's Globe

Sherman Cymru

Southwark Playhouse

St Martin's Theatre

Sunderland Empire

The Gillian Lynne Theatre

The Other Palace

Theatre Cafe

Theatre Royal & Concert Hall Nottingham

Theatre Royal Bath

Theatre Royal Brighton

Theatre Royal Haymarket

Theatre Royal Stratford East

Theatre Severn

Trafalgar Studios

Vaudeville Theatre

Victoria Palace Theatre

Watermill Theatre

Wolverhampton Grand

Wyndham's Theatre

Yvonne Arnaud Theatre





