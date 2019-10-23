Acting For Others Announce Participants For The 16th Annual Bucket Collection
Today, theatrical charity Acting for Others announce initial participants for its 16th annual bucket collection. Post-show bucket collections began this week and will continue in almost every theatre across London and throughout the whole of the UK for two weeks.
In 2018 over £250,000 was raised with theatres across the UK taking part. This year more than 90 UK theatres will be taking part, including last year's Golden Bucket Award-winners - the company of Book of Mormon at the Prince of Wales Theatre and the Mayflower Theatre, this year with the company of Les Miserables.
All donations go to Acting for Others, an umbrella organisation for 15 theatrical charities which use the funds raised to offer emotional and financial support to all theatre workers in times of need. These are the only theatre collections endorsed in London by Society of London Theatre and nationally by UK Theatre, and supported by all the leading theatre groups including Ambassadors Theatre Group, Delfont Mackintosh Theatre, Nimax, LW Theatres, Bill Kenwright Ltd as well as virtually every major grant-aided company and commercial producers.
The Acting for Others charities are Actor's Children's Trust, Dancers' Career Development, Denville Hall, Drury Lane Theatrical Fund, Equity Charitable Trust, Evelyn Norris Trust, Grand Order of Water Rats Charities Fund, SafetyCurtain formerly the International Performers' Aid Trust, King George V Fund for Actors and Actresses, Ralph and Meriel Richardson Foundation, Dance Professionals Fund, The Royal Opera House Benevolent Fund, The Royal Theatrical Fund, Theatre Chaplaincy UK and The Theatrical Guild.
Initial participating theatres:
Adelphi Theatre
Alexandra Palace
Apollo Victoria Theatre
Arts Theatre
Aylesbury Waterside Theatre
Belgrade Theatre & Belgrade Studio
Blackpool Opera House
Bridge Theatre
Bristol Old Vic
Cambridge Theatre
Capitol Theatre
Charing Cross Theatre
Criterion Theatre
Devonshire Park Theatre
Dominion Theatre
Donmar Warehouse
Duchess Theatre
Duke of York's Theatre
Dundee Repertory Theatre
Edinburgh Festival Theatre
Edinburgh Playhouse
Everyman Theatre Cheltenham
Finborough Theatre
Fortune Theatre
Garrick Theatre
Gielgud Theatre
Grand Opera House York
Grand Theatre & Opera House Leeds
Harold Pinter Theatre
Hawth
Her Majesty's Theatre
Kings Theatre Glasgow
Liverpool Empire
London Coliseum
Lyceum Theatre, Crewe
Lyceum Theatre London
Lyric Theatre London
Malvern Theatres
Mayflower Theatre
Milton Keynes Theatre
New Theatre Cardiff
New Victoria Theatre
Novello Theatre
The Old Vic
Palace Theatre
Pitlochry Festival Theatre
Playhouse Theatre, London
Playhouse Theatre, Weston-Super-Mare
Prince of Wales Theatre
Princess Theatre
Richmond Theatre
Royal Opera House
Savoy Theatre
Shakespeare's Globe
Sherman Cymru
Southwark Playhouse
St Martin's Theatre
Sunderland Empire
The Gillian Lynne Theatre
The Other Palace
Theatre Cafe
Theatre Royal & Concert Hall Nottingham
Theatre Royal Brighton
Theatre Royal Haymarket
Theatre Royal Stratford East
Theatre Severn
Trafalgar Studios
Vaudeville Theatre
Victoria Palace Theatre
Wolverhampton Grand
Wyndham's Theatre
Yvonne Arnaud Theatre