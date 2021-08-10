ANTS to Present TRIPLE at The Space

From ANTS Theatre's sick-in-a-good-way Lu Curtis and actually-quite-funny new writer Lee Lauren, comes a hilarious and probing new monologue play asking: in a world hungry for more, more, more, can we ever truly be (f)three?

In 3 scoops, Triple serves you 3² tantalizing and titillating stories of parties of three; a darkly comic look at love and late capitalism.

In scoop 1 Supermarkets. Talking Sex Toys. Drag Kings.

In scoop 2 Skin Care. The Sims 4. Soft Apocalypse.

In scoop 3 Soap-Scum. Super-Action. World-Salvation.

So good you'll come three times.

'The Best One Woman Show In History' Audience Member at Scratch Performance

After a sell-out scratch performance at Frumpish Theatre's 'Fresh Festival' June 2021 (https://www.goldengoosetheatre.co.uk/fresh https://twitter.com/FrumpishTC, new writing festival for womxn) Triple returns, full-length, at The Space this August.

Title Triple

Performance Dates

31 Aug-4 Sep, 2021

Tuesday-Saturday, 7.30pm

Saturday, 2.30pm

Running Time 90 minutes

Location The Space Theatre, 269 Westferry Rd, London E14 3RS

Age 15+

Website https://www.antstheatre.com/triple

https://space.org.uk/event/triple/

Social Media https://twitter.com/AntsTheatre, https://www.facebook.com/ANTSTheatre, https://www.instagram.com/