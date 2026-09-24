THE SELFISH GIANT to Play Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre
Riding Lights Theatre Company brings the Oscar Wilde tale to life with music, puppetry, and interactive performances.
A play for family audiences based on a classic story by Oscar Wilde will come to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre this October half-term. The Selfish Giant (26 and 27 October) invites audiences to step into the magical world of the Giant's garden. It's full of music, beauty, birdsong and stories. But the Giant is cross to find children – children! – playing happily in his beautiful orchard.
Every day after school, they laugh and play games under the blossom trees. So he puts up a big wall and an even bigger KEEP OUT sign to put a stop to all the fun. Then winter seizes the garden in its icy fingers… How will summer ever come back?
Through storytelling, interactive games, live music, and puppetry, Riding Lights Theatre Company brings a play for family audiences (perfect for those aged 3+) and an inspirational tale of love and generosity.
Riding Lights Theatre Company makes theatre that makes a difference. As a charity they have toured to communities across the UK, performing in churches, schools, prisons, theatres, and on the streets for nearly 50 years. The company's work is inclusive, accessible and welcoming to all.
The Selfish Giant can be seen at the SJT at 2pm and 6pm on Monday 26 October, and at 11am and 2pm on Tuesday 27 October. Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online.
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