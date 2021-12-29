ALICE IN WINTERLAND Pick-Your-Own-Path Adventure Will be Available to Stream

With the latest restrictions based on the surge of the Omicron variant, and the cancellation of every other beloved seasonal offering, audiences want more ALICE IN WINTERLAND . Ross Petty Productions is delivering the best gift of all with a new extended viewing window, beginning today until midnight new year's eve.



"With the state of the world in total upheaval, Lewis Carroll's fantasies feel like the perfect entertainment for the times. So Ross Petty Productions' Alice In Winterland - its second annual virtual panto offering - should entertain loyal fans and earn new followers suffering from pandemic fatigue....And there's even more fun audience participation in store if you decide to watch the Pick-Your-Own-Path version of the show. Since links to the show are available for 72 hours, you'll have enough time to watch both versions." Glenn Sumi, Now