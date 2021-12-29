ALICE IN WINTERLAND Pick-Your-Own-Path Adventure Will be Available to Stream
With this all-new virtual musical, ALICE IN WINTERLAND, you and your family can sing and dance along, cheer for Alice, boo Frostina, and laugh at the silly jokes.
"With the state of the world in total upheaval, Lewis Carroll's fantasies feel like the perfect entertainment for the times. So Ross Petty Productions' Alice In Winterland - its second annual virtual panto offering - should entertain loyal fans and earn new followers suffering from pandemic fatigue....And there's even more fun audience participation in store if you decide to watch the Pick-Your-Own-Path version of the show. Since links to the show are available for 72 hours, you'll have enough time to watch both versions." Glenn Sumi, Now
New this holiday season is a Pick Your Own Path experience offering more interaction than ever. Will Alice find the ChesPfizer Cat, get invited to the Mad Hatter's tea party, or learn the latest TikTok dance craze? YOU DECIDE!
For 24 joyful years, Ross Petty Productions has brought families together at Toronto's Elgin Theatre. This year the virtual holiday musical can be enjoyed across the Canadian Winterland. One ticket is all you need for the whole household with unlimited views for three days.
Kimberly-Ann Truong (Miss Saigon on Broadway, Columbia in Rocky Horror Picture Show, Stratford Festival) makes her panto debut as Allie. Dan Chameroy (Miss Trunchbull MATILDA, the Musical, North American Tour, Frank-N-Furter in Rocky Horror Picture Show, Stratford Festival) will portray the iconic Plumbum for the eighth time. Eddie Glen, a true triple threat, will mark his 19th appearance with Ross Petty Productions as Algor. Sara-Jeanne Hosie (Alison in Fun Home, Arts Club Theatre Company) as Frostina, is the villain who loves to be booed. Canadian Screen Award-winner Thom Allison (Killjoys, Space Channel/Syfy) makes a special appearance as the ChesPfizer Cat.
Tickets are $29 per household with a viewing window of 12:01am NT on Wednesday, December 29 to11:59pm PST on Friday, December 31, 2021.
Watch the trailer below!
Production Details:
Ross Petty Productions
in Association with Crow's Theatre present
ALICE IN WINTERLAND
Pick-Your-Own-Path Adventure
Written by Matt Murray
Directed by Mike Fly and Tracey Flye
A Virtual Family Musical Streaming December 29-31, 2021