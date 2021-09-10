ABSURD PERSON SINGULAR Announces Additional Tour Dates

London Classic Theatre today announce extended tour dates for their production of Absurd Person Singular by Alan Ayckbourn. The production will now conclude at New Vic Theatre, Newcastle-under-Lyme 20-23 October, where the show will be specially worked into the round, and the three sets reimagined for the space. Ahead of performances at Newcastle-under-Lyme, the tour continues in Cambridge, Doncaster, Winchester, Ilfracombe, Chelmsford, Exeter, and Theatr Clwyd.

Kathryn Ritchie joins the company for the New Vic Theatre dates to play the role of Marion Brewster-Wright, joining previously announced cast John Dorney (Geoffrey Jackson), Felicity Houlbrooke (Jane Hopcroft), Helen Keeley (Eva Jackson), Graham O'Mara (Ronald Brewster-Wright) and Paul Sandys (Sidney Hopcroft).

Artistic Director Michael Cabot says "We are delighted to be ending our tour of Absurd Person Singular at the New Vic Theatre. This will be our eleventh visit to the venue in the last ten years and it's always a highlight of any tour to play on their stage. We always get a wonderful welcome from audiences there, so it is going to be quite a special experience to finish our tour here after the ups and downs of the last 18 months."

Set design by Simon Scullion; Costume design by Kate Lyons; Lighting design by Andy Grange

Three married couples. Three kitchens. Three Christmas parties.

Sidney Hopcroft, a small-time tradesman, persuades wife Jane to throw a party hoping to find favour with a bank manager and local architect. As celebrations begin, class differences and naked ambition combine to hilarious effect as, one by one, the characters seek refuge in Jane's kitchen.

Over the next two years, the Jacksons and Brewster-Wrights take turns to host festivities. But Sidney's star has begun to rise, and roles are increasingly reversed as the cracks in the other couples' marriages begin to show.

Absurd Person Singular first premièred in 1972 and was awarded the Evening Standard Award for Best Comedy.

Tour Dates:

Cambridge Arts Theatre

Until 11 September

Box Office: www.cambridgeartstheatre.com / 01223 503333

Cast, Doncaster

14 - 15 September

Box Office: www.castindoncaster.com / 01302 303959

Theatre Royal Winchester

21 - 25 September

Box Office: www.theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk / 01962 840440

The Landmark, Ilfracombe

28 - 29 September

Box Office: www.landmark-ilfracombe.com / 01271 316523

Civic Theatre, Chelmsford

1 - 2 October

Box Office: www.chelmsford.gov.uk/theatres / 01245 606505

Exeter Northcott Theatre

5 - 9 October

Box Office: www.exeternorthcott.co.uk / 01392 726363

Theatr Clwyd

12 - 16 October

Box Office: www.theatrclwyd.com / 01352 344101

New Vic Theatre, Newcastle-under-Lyme

20 - 23 October

Box Office: www.newvictheatre.org.uk / 01782 717962