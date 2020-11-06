ABO Opens Applications For Latest Round Of Grants From Its Sirens Fund

Sirens Fund offers UK orchestras with financial support for projects to raise the awareness and appreciation of music written by historic women composers.

Applications have now opened for the ABO's latest round of grants from its Sirens Fund which offers UK orchestras with financial support for projects to raise the awareness and appreciation of music written by historic women composers from around the world.

Open to full and associate members of the ABO, the deadline for receipt of applications is 1 March 2021. For more information on how to apply visit https://abo.org.uk/what-we-do/developing/development-projects/sirens or email fiona@abo.org.uk.

The ABO Trust is also delighted to announce the seven orchestras - the highest number of recipients of the fund to date - awarded with funding from its 2020 round of grants. The successful applicants include Bath Philharmonia, Manchester Camerata, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic, Royal Northern Sinfonia, Scottish Chamber Orchestra, Southbank Sinfonia and Ulster Orchestra who will give performances of music by Grażyna Bacewicz, Anna Amalia von Sachsen-Weimar-Eisenach, Amy Beach, Helena Munktell, Clara Schumann, Grace Williams and Elizabeth Maconchy. As a result of the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, performance dates will be confirmed at a later date with each orchestra announcing further information relating to their individual performances and associated learning and participation work as guidance evolves over the coming months.

Diana Ambache founded the scheme in 2016, and comments: "Over the past eight months, the pandemic has placed our world-leading orchestras in an unprecedented position. Nevertheless, musicians have continued to offer their music to us in creative and imaginative ways, using technology to connect with the public. At this time of 'distancing', emotional communication and affinity with others is more important than ever. The ABO Sirens programme was set up with the aim of working towards a fairer and richer picture of our musical heritage; I hope that despite the challenges we are currently all facing, we can continue in our plan to bring wider appreciation and value to these pieces.

To find out more about Sirens visit: https://abo.org.uk/what-we-do/developing/development-projects/sirens

