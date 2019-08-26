A NIGHT IN THE PIAZZA Announces A Last London Date At The Crazy Coqs, Before Taking The Show To America

Fresh from the critically acclaimed run of Light In the Piazza at the Southbank Centre, and before they jet off for runs of the show at the LA Opera House and The Lyric Opera, Chicago, the Light in the Piazza ensemble are proud to present a concert of music close to their hearts, in London for one night only.

A Night in the Piazza is on Sunday 15 September at 7pm, as part of the Live At Zédel programme, at The Crazy Coqs, Piccadilly.

The talented cast of West End stars will perform an intimate cabaret filled with their favourite songs, and will celebrate the work of the American composer and lyricist Adam Guettel (Light in the Piazza).

The cast features: Simbi Akande (Fiddler on the Roof), Danny Becker (Aladdin), Jordan Castle (Cats), Chloe Hart (Hairspray), Molly Lynch (Carousel), Rhona McGregor (Billy Elliot) and Matthew Woodyatt (One Man, Two Guvnors).

Danny Becker says: "We are very excited to be bringing A Night in the Piazza to Live At Zédel for one night only, before we take it to LA and Chicago. We hope that all those who didn't get to see us at the Southbank Centre can make it along to The Crazy Coqs."

Tickets £25, concessions available.

https://www.brasseriezedel.com/live-at-zedel/a-night-at-the-piazza?date=201180193





