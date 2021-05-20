A BRIEF LIST OF EVERYONE WHO DIED Will Be Available to Watch For Free From The Finborough Theatre

The Finborough Theatre presents the world premiere rehearsed reading of Jacob Marx Rice's A Brief List of Everyone Who Died, available on the Finborough Theatre YouTube channel from Monday, 24 May at 6.00pm to Sunday, 20 June 2021 at midnight as part of #FinboroughForFree, and showing concurrently with subtitles on Scenesaver.



Graciela would really like everyone to stop dying.

After the scarring loss of her beloved dog Buster at the age of five, Graciela decides that no one she loves will ever die. But stopping death is easier said than done...

Wickedly funny and deeply humane, A Brief List of Everyone Who Died tells the story of all the deaths that make up a life.

This online world premiere rehearsed reading reunites American playwright Jacob Marx Rice and British director Alex Howarth, the team behind the Finborough Theatre's acclaimed 2019 production Chemistry, and features American actors Vivia Font and Paco Lozano , and Gemma Barnett , winner of Best Female Performance in a Play at 2020 Off West End Awards.

Director Alex Howarth directed Jacob Marx Rice's Chemistry at the Finborough Theatre in 2019. He was the Assistant Director on La Traviata at the Royal Opera House in 2020. His production of We Live By the Sea opened the Brits Off Broadway season at 59E59 Theatres in New York, where it was Critic's Pick in The New York Times. It was nominated for a Fringe First and OffWestEnd Awards for Best Ensemble and Best Production, ran at the SoHo Playhouse Off-Broadway, and won Best Theatre, Critics' Choice, and Peace Foundation Awards and was in the Top Six Shows To See in The Guardian during two seasons at Adelaide Festival. He regularly leads research and development periods for new writing and adapted and directed the world stage premiere of What's Eating Gilbert Grape, working alongside the film's writer, Oscar nominee Peter Hedges . He has worked extensively with people with disabilities, having created performances with deafblind adults for the charity Sense. Forthcoming productions include Richard II at Central School of Speech and Drama.