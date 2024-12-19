855-FOR-TRUTH Comes to The Hope Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Previously performed at Pleasance Theatre and Bristol Old Vic in 2024, 855-FOR-TRUTH is coming to The Hope Theatre for 2025. Where a dynamic love story and climate doomsday narrative collide, this gripping story of shared humanity, and our frustrated desire to fix our world and everyone in it, will explore how even the most polarising views can become similar. This incredible inquest into human nature will challenge audiences through exploring themes of faith, science and survival.

Set somewhere in the woods between Hilldale, Utah, and The End of The World, an 18-year-old religious cult member and young climate scientist meet. Meredith, raised in a Christian cult, believes the world will end in six days whilst Isaac, an outsider environmentalist, is racing against time to figure out The Project. The role of Isaac will be played by Max Raphael (The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Lionsgate; Slaughterhouse Rulez, Netflix) and Meredith by Molly Hanly (A Very Expensive Poison, Bristol Old Vic Theatre School; Rhubarb and Custard, Bloomsbury Festival).

With sharp wit, poetic pacing and profound intellectual exchange, this unlikely connection will unveil their conflicting worldviews, shaped by stories they have been told by patriarchal scientists and religious preachers. As they navigate their beliefs and uncover new truths together, Meredith and Isaac's relationship will delve into the question of whether love can be the most revolutionary act in a world full of chaos.

Written by Eva Hudson (855-FOR-TRUTH, Bristol Old Vic and The Pleasance; Dreamphone, Edinburgh Fringe 2022; I Knew Her Before She Was A Virgin, short film) this remarkable production will be brought to life from the creative vision of director Lydia McKinley (One of the Boys, The Playground Theatre; Out of Love, The Wardrobe Theatre) and designer Rhiannon Binnington (The Hound of the Baskervilles, Arnos Vale Cemetery; Wasted, The Wardrobe Theatre).

Writer Eva Hudson comments, 855-FOR-TRUTH is a play I wrote at twenty-two, about what it means as young people to navigate first loves, new experiences, worldviews and connections, and remain hopeful when the world we are inheriting is in crisis. It explores climate anxiety, something my generation feels very acutely, but is about finding the hope within each other: in community. I am so pleased it is running at The Hope this February. Never has its message felt more relevant.

Comments