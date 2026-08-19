Video: DARKLING Teaser Trailer Released Ahead of Bush Theatre Premiere

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Bush Theatre has released a teaser trailer for DARKLING, offering a first glimpse of the solo production ahead of its imminent premiere. The brief clip sets the scene in Bhopal, India, evoking the city's atmosphere before the industrial catastrophe that reshapes the story's central character, a girl who grows up in the shadow of a factory that promises a better life until, as the footage suggests, everything changes in a single night.

Written by TITAS HALDER, DARKLING is described as a lyrical and ferocious new solo play drawing on the real events of the Bhopal Gas Disaster, often referred to as India's Chernobyl, to examine the human toll of industrial exploitation and environmental injustice. The production marks the UK stage debut of Linnea Berthelsen, known internationally for playing Kali Prasad in Netflix's Stranger Things.

The show is directed by Olivier Award winner Matthew Xia, a co-production between Actors Touring Company and Bush Theatre. It runs at the Bush Theatre from September 5 through October 24.

DARKLING is among the world premieres included in Bush Theatre's newly announced season, which also introduced audiences to Berthelsen's casting earlier this year. More on her casting and the production's origins can be found in BroadwayWorld's earlier coverage, Linnea Berthelsen Will Make UK Stage Debut in DARKLING.

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