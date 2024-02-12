52 MONOLOGUES FOR YOUNG TRANSSEXUALS Transfers to London Next Month

In the heart of Soho emerging theatre company piss / CARNATION is making their London debut with their Fringe smash-hit 52 Monologues for Young Transsexuals! Having thrilled audiences in Edinburgh last August, this camp cabaret will dive into the raw realities of discovering oneself as a trans woman, in all its messy, painful and honest glory.

Armed with bottles of baby oil and endless pink glitter, performers Laurie Ward and Charli Cowgill sat down with other trans women to get the low down on all things bodies, sex and love. From outrageous lip syncing, empowering – and shocking – audience participation, hilarious comedy routines and a moving monologue on motherhood, this electric production promises a fever dream of hilarious and gut-wrenching confessions for all audiences.

From pleasure to pagan ritual, Barbara Streisand to BDSM, spit to Skepta; 52 Monologues for Young Transsexuals will share a textured and authentic portrait of trans life. Influenced and inspired by a series of verbatim interviews with trans women, the production will feature enlightening affairs of sex, guilt and shame, BDSM, dating, being turned on by bad things, unveiling a kaleidoscope of the lived experiences of trans women. Be prepared to laugh, cry and become best friends with Charli and Laurie, as audiences gasp their way through this raucous, riotous and intimate production.

Creator and performer Laurie Ward comments, We are so beyond excited to be bringing our twisted little baby to Soho theatre. It’s been a CRAZY year - from making work together as students in a church cellar to now presenting that same work at such an incredible theatre. The most exciting thing remains that we will invite more and more people into our strange and twisted hot-pink universe. We hope people will emerge feeling less alone, or like they have learned, in the words of Madonna, “What it Feels Like for a Girl”…