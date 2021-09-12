27 Degrees Will Bring 'Behind Closed Doors' to East London

After a sold-out run in April, immersive theatre collective 27 degrees return to the streets of East London with their interactive theatrical adventure designed specifically for the lockdown. Behind closed doors takes audiences through a labyrinth of stories to be discovered through mobile sound design, miniature art installations and live performances behind house windows.



Behind closed doors is an individual outdoor experience accessible via mobile phone. Inspired by choose-your-own-adventure books, this interactive audio show invites audiences to explore the iconic streets of Spitalfields and discover tales inspired by the lives of a neighbourhood. From comic to tragic, romantic to absurd, stories explore themes of intimacy, how neighbourhood stories connect and how strangers' perception can define us. The project combines many genres, from romance to ghost stories, social realism or political fiction.



Visitors are invited to access a mobile website using their own phones and headphones and to follow clues taking them outside local houses. At each location, they can listen to the story of the occupant of the house, watch them through the window, then are invited to choose a different path leading them to other stories.



This individual outdoor show has been developed specifically to take place during the Covid-19 pandemic and aims to create exciting opportunities to engage with theatre despite social distancing. The experience combines sound design, mobile technology, video, miniature art installations and live performances behind house windows.

• Script, direction, set design and production by: 27 degrees: Chusi Amoros, Marie Klimis and Dajana Trtanj: www.27degrees.org

• Original music and sound design by: Nicola Tchang: www.nicolatchang.com

• Installations design by: Baśka Wesołowska: baskawesolowska.com

• Animation design: Jorge Rojo: www.rojoanimation.com

• Voice over artists: David Bonnick Jr, Richard Evans-Thomas, Jessie-Lu Flynn, Simon Rivers, Constanza Ruff, Annabelle Whitehead

• Live performers: full casting info coming soon

• Supported by: Arts Council England, Harrow Arts Centre

For more information, visit www.27degrees.org/behindcloseddoors.