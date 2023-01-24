Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

World Premiere of THE FLIGHT Comes to Factory Theatre

Performances run February 10-18.

Jan. 24, 2023  
World Premiere of THE FLIGHT Comes to Factory Theatre

Theatre Gargantua is partnering with Queen Bess Productions, b current Performing Arts, and Roseneath Theatre on this exciting new production and world premiere of The Flight.

The Flight, a new work by acclaimed theatre artist Beryl Bain, explores the ground-breaking life of aviation pioneer Bessie Coleman - the first African American and the first Native American to hold an international pilot's license.

"This play is an homage to Coleman's courage, creativity and optimism," said Bain. "My intention for this work is to ensure that 'Brave Bessie' is respected and honoured. As I was working with her story it felt like we were dancing together as active partners. This story of an iconic Black and Indigenous woman who died in flight, tragically, at the tender age of 34 years old greatly inspired me." Bain's writing also found inspiration in the style of Harlem Renaissance era poems such as Claude McKay's If We Must Die (1919).

At the height of the Roaring '20s, Coleman earned the nickname "Brave Bessie" and even her dreams were quite literally sky high. From flight school in Paris to spectacular barnstorming shows, Bessie dazzled audiences with her bravery, beauty, and technological mastery. The feel of the 1920's are beautifully captured by the stellar, award winning designers for a visually stunning piece.

Director Marcel Stewart also serves as Artistic Director of b current Performing Arts and Artistic Associate for SpiderWebShow Performance. "I think about transcendent Black women as I direct this piece and how they have historically been told what they can't do while constantly proving that they not only can, but actually exceeding the challenges that confront them," says Stewart, a multi-disciplinary arts educator and facilitator who is known for his powerful performance as Elegba in The Brothers Size (Soulpepper).

The Flight evokes Bessie's unshakable optimism, her determination, her vision, and the indomitable self confidence that led her to soar above the clouds, reaching ever closer to the sun.

CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM

Creator/Performer: Beryl Bain
Director: Marcel Stewart

Assistant Director: Emerjade Simms

Dramaturg: Lisa Codrington
Lighting Designer: Shawn Henry
Projection Designer: Jason J. Brown

Set Designer: Michael Gordon Spence

Costume Designer: Des'ree Gray

Sound Designer: Floydd Ricketts

Stage Manager: Barry W. Cook




Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.
Fundraising Kicks Off Today For the Jackie Shane Historic Plaque in Downtown Toronto Photo
Fundraising Kicks Off Today For the Jackie Shane Historic Plaque in Downtown Toronto
Fans and the public are invited to contribute to a fundraising campaign to celebrate and honour musician Jackie Shane with a commemorative plaque in downtown Toronto. Her legacy and influence have enjoyed a resurgence in recent years, including a 2019 Grammy nomination, a Polaris Music Prize Heritage Award nomination, and a recent Heritage Minute featuring transgender activist Ravyn Wngz as Jackie.
Review: MARTYR at Aki Studio Photo
Review: MARTYR at Aki Studio
Marius von Mayenburg’s MARTYR tells the story of a radicalized Christian teenager and his crusade of extremism that damages everyone around him. ARC’s production's sharp, slick direction and assured cast expose some flaws in the idea-heavy script. However, it ultimately succeeds in showing theatre’s great power to ask big, unsettling questions.
33rd Annual International Conference and Festival of Blacks in Dance, Globally Connected t Photo
33rd Annual International Conference and Festival of Blacks in Dance, Globally Connected to Take Place This Month
The International Association of Blacks in Dance in partnership with dance Immersion will present the 33rd Annual International Conference and Festival of Blacks in Dance, Globally Connected: What Does Our Tomorrow Hold? on January 25-29, 2023 at the Sheraton Centre Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

More Hot Stories For You


Fundraising Kicks Off Today For the Jackie Shane Historic Plaque in Downtown TorontoFundraising Kicks Off Today For the Jackie Shane Historic Plaque in Downtown Toronto
January 23, 2023

Fans and the public are invited to contribute to a fundraising campaign to celebrate and honour musician Jackie Shane with a commemorative plaque in downtown Toronto. Her legacy and influence have enjoyed a resurgence in recent years, including a 2019 Grammy nomination, a Polaris Music Prize Heritage Award nomination, and a recent Heritage Minute featuring transgender activist Ravyn Wngz as Jackie.
Canadian Stage to Present ARE WE NOT DRAWN ONWARD TO NEW ERA in FebruaryCanadian Stage to Present ARE WE NOT DRAWN ONWARD TO NEW ERA in February
January 18, 2023

In February, theatrical innovative will take center stage at the Bluma with an exclusive engagement of the acclaimed Belgian company Ontroerend Goed's juggernaut international hit Are we not drawn onward to new erA, in a Toronto Premiere presentation February 9th – 11th.   
Young People's Theatre Presents The World Premiere Of Commander Chris Hadfield's THE DARKEST DARKYoung People's Theatre Presents The World Premiere Of Commander Chris Hadfield's THE DARKEST DARK
January 17, 2023

A groundbreaking adaptation of Commander Chris Hadfield's internationally bestselling children's book, The Darkest Dark, is set to take flight at Young People's Theatre (YPT) this February. In this highly anticipated world premiere, director Jim Millan (Broadway's record-breaking The Illusionists), writer Ian MacIntyre (The Beaverton, Degrassi: Next Class) and world renowned illusionist David Ben weave multi-media and magic in an out-of-this-world theatrical experience.
Mirvish to Present First Full Year Of Theatre Since 2019 Featuring PRESSURE, HAMILTON & MoreMirvish to Present First Full Year Of Theatre Since 2019 Featuring PRESSURE, HAMILTON & More
January 17, 2023

It’s already the third week of January and the Mirvish theatres are getting ready for what is set to be be the first full year of theatre since 2019.
Theatre Passe Muraille Presents OKAY, YOU CAN STOP NOW By Shakeil RollockTheatre Passe Muraille Presents OKAY, YOU CAN STOP NOW By Shakeil Rollock
January 13, 2023

Kicking off Winter 2023 programming at Theatre Passe Muraille is Okay, you can stop now, from creator and choreographer Shakeil Rollock.  On the Mainstage from February 4 to 11 (Media night: February 8) Okay, you can stop now is a Theatre Passe Muraille and Shakeil Rollock co-production presented in association with b current performing arts.  
share