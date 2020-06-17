What's On(line) This Week At Young People's Theatre

Young People's Theatre will co-host a one-time-only streaming of CARTOGRAPHY by New York's acclaimed ArKtype / Thomas O. Kriegsmann. In recognition of World Refugee Day, The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi is screening CARTOGRAPHY in partnership with the UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) on Facebook on Friday, June 19 at 12PM EST, followed by a live Q&A with creators Kaneza Schaal (director) and Christopher Myers (writer, designer).

Although YPT was unable to present CARTOGRAPHY following the cancellation of our 2019.20 season, we are excited for viewers to experience this powerful production online in a multi-camera filming from February 2020. CARTOGRAPHY is a bold and eloquently told story of one of the most complex issues of our time. Four young people step out from behind today's headlines to tell the human story of mass migration, leaving their worlds behind and beginning anew. Performed by a diverse company of actors from El Salvador, Syria, Lebanon, South Africa and Rwanda, CARTOGRAPHY is a powerful theatrical investigation of migration, identity and resilience. Recommended for ages 12 and up.

NEW! Online Summer Drama Camps for JK - Gr. 12

YPT's Summer Drama Camps go virtual! Recognizing that there is still a clear need to maintain physical distancing, YPT's Drama School has transformed its in-person Summer Drama Camps to Online Drama Camps - a first in its 50-year-history!

We are very excited to be venturing into the world of virtual learning and fun for JK - Grade 12, and look forward to connecting with our campers online. Facilitated by our experienced faculty, we're offering a selection of online courses throughout July and August. In addition to traditional drama classes, we're excited to present new specialty camps for youth, including Contemporary Monologues, Visual Media Story-Telling and Shakespeare!

Registration opens to the General Public on Saturday, June 20. For full details, schedules and fees, visit youngpeoplestheatre.org/dramaschool.

Young People's Theatre (YPT) is North America's oldest - and Canada's largest - professional producer and presenter of theatre for young audiences. Over the past 55 years, YPT has staged many of the most important plays that form the canon of work for youth in our country. YPT continues to develop new work and create partnerships with theatre companies across the country and around the world. The enriched learning experiences of YPT's Education & Participation Department provide young people with opportunities to develop their whole being. Through Drama School programs, workshops in community shelters and agencies, educational initiatives in Toronto classrooms, and training and apprenticeship opportunities, we place learning at the centre of everything we do. Visit youngpeoplestheatre.org to learn more.

