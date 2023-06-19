WEDDING BAND to Begin Performances Tomorrow at the Stratford Festival

Alice Childress’s riveting play Wedding Band – a profound meditation on injustice and intolerance – starts performances at the Stratford Festival’s Tom Patterson Theatre on Tuesday in a production directed by Sam White.

The play, which focuses on an interracial couple, is set in the American South in 1918, a dangerous time for such a relationship. But Julia – a fiercely independent Black seamstress – will not give in to law or convention. Her white fiancé, Herman, dreams of immigrating to New York City, where they can be legally married, but when he is stricken with influenza, the couple’s love is tested like never before.

The production features Cyrus Lane as Herman and Antonette Rudder as Julia Augustine, with Maev Beaty as Annabelle, Joella Crichton as Lula Green, Ijeoma Emesowum as Mattie, Liza Huget as Fanny Johnson, and Lucy Peacock as Herman’s Mother. The cast also includes Bola Aiyeola, Aliya Anthony, Aria Anthony, Eleanor Beath, Kevin Kruchkywich, Madison Taylor MacKenzie, Jonathan Mason, Jameela McNeil, Ariel Ollivierre, Irene Poole, Danté Prince, Glynis Ranney, Jamillah Ross and Micah Woods.

The creative team features Set Designer Richard H. Morris Jr., Costume Designer Sarah Uwadiae, Lighting Designer Kathy A. Perkins, Composer Beau Dixon, Sound Designer Debashis Sinha and Dramaturg Arminda Thomas.

“The wonder of the Tom Patterson Theatre stage,” says White, who is also the founding Artistic and Executive Director of Shakespeare in Detroit, “is that an audience gets an intimate, 180-degree look into these women’s stories. And each of them have a distinct one, as Childress has great compassion for all of her characters – both Black and white, the men and the women. For each one, she gives us cues as to why they think, feel and navigate the world in the way that they do. These are fully human characters whose flaws and imperfections are from the earth. The traumas of abuse, losing a child or children, falling in love, making a living and surviving are the given circumstances of this play and the world we live in today. And after experiencing a pandemic ourselves, the conversation about the influenza in 1918 doesn’t feel so long ago.”

Wedding Band has its official opening on July 14 and runs until October 1 in the Tom Patterson Theatre. Tickets are available at Click Here or by calling 1.800.567.1600.

The 2023 season also features King Lear, Rent, Much Ado About Nothing, Les Belles-Soeurs, Monty Python’s Spamalot, A Wrinkle in Time, Frankenstein Revived, Grand Magic, Richard II, Casey and Diana, Women of the Fur Trade and Love’s Labour’s Lost. For more information, visit Click Here.

Selection of this play was supported by extensive research conducted by Hannah Rittner with support from the Canada Council.

Production support is generously provided by Peter & Carol Walters.

Corporate support for the 2023 season at the Tom Patterson Theatre is generously provided by BMO Financial Group.

Proud Season Partners: BMO Financial Group and RBC.

CAST (in alphabetical order)

Bola Aiyeola Understudy

Aliya Anthony Teeta

Aria Anthony Teeta

Eleanor Beath Princess

Maev Beaty Annabelle

Joella Crichton Lula Green

Ijeoma Emesowum Mattie

Liza Huget Fanny Johnson

Kevin Kruchkywich Bell Man

Cyrus Lane Herman

Madison Taylor MacKenzie Princess

Jonathan Mason Shrimp Man

Jameela McNeil Understudy

Ariel Ollivierre Teeta

Lucy Peacock Herman’s Mother

Irene Poole Understudy

Danté Prince Understudy

Glynis Ranney Understudy

Jamillah Ross Understudy

Antonette Rudder Julia Augustine

Micah Woods Nelson Green

ARTISTIC CREDITS

Director Sam White

Set Designer Richard H. Morris Jr.

Costume Designer Sarah Uwadiae

Lighting Designer Kathy A. Perkins

Composer Beau Dixon

Sound Designer Debashis Sinha

Dramaturg Arminda Thomas

Supervising Fight Director Geoff Scovell

Movement Director Pulga Muchochoma

Intimacy Director Alix Sideris

Child Performer Advocate Maggie Blake

Associate Set Designer Lorenzo Savoini

Assistant Director Chantelle Han

Assistant Set Designer Freddy Van Camp

Assistant Costume Designer Meghan Choma

Assistant Lighting Designer Simran Kapoor

Assistant Sound Designer Alixandra Cowman

Assistant Fight Director Christina Fox

Stage Manager Marie Fewer-Muncic

Assistant Stage Manager Judy Farthing

Assistant Stage Manager Scarlett Larry

Assistant Stage Manager Charlotte Peters

Production Stage Manager Meghan Callan

Production Stage Manager Marie Fewer-Muncic

Production Stage Manager Cynthia Toushan

Production Assistant Brianna Unger

Technical Director Greg Dougherty

Photo credit: Ted Belton