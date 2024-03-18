Video: Get A First Look At JUNGLE BOOK At Brampton On Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Get a first look at the original stage adaptation of Jungle Book, presented by Brampton on Stage at The Rose for one show only! This dazzling production by Kidoons and WYRD, in association with The 20K Collective, reimagines Rudyard Kipling’s classic stories through a modern lens. Check out the video!

Through immersive staging featuring live action, video, shadow-play and original music, this family-friendly multi-media performance takes audiences on a wild adventure from the urban jungle to Mowgli’s childhood in the jungles of India. It’s a familiar yet timeless story that delights both kids and adults alike!

Written and directed by Craig Francis and Rick Miller, “Jungle Book” reimagines this childhood classic with a contemporary setting. In a jaw-dropping multi-media twist, Mowgli is instead a 25-year-old architect in New York City, and the jungle book is his old childhood journal. Upon receiving a text from his sister Maya that says “Happy birthday, Wolf Boy!”, he re-lives the stories of his youth.

When toddler Mowgli and his family are attacked by the tiger, Shere Khan, he gets lost in the jungle. Luckily, Mowgli is then rescued and adopted by Akela and Raksha, two wolves who raise him in their pack. He also learns about the laws of the jungle from Baloo and Bagheera, a bear and a panther. However, when Shere Khan turns the wolf pack against Mowgli, the young boy must leave the jungle and reconnect with his human mother and sister in town.

As the town hunter Buldeo threatens to harm his family, Mowgli requires help from both his animal and human families to vanquish his foe. In the process, he learns that we need to “let in the jungle”, connecting the human world with the natural world to keep everything in balance.