Video: Crow's Theatre Presents UNCLE VANYA By Anton Chekhov

This Crow’s Theatre commission and adaptation by Liisa Repo-Martell breathed new life into Chekhov’s masterpiece when it was first performed in the fall of 2022.

By: Feb. 07, 2024

POPULAR

Olivia Ansell Named Artistic Director of Luminato Festival Toronto Photo 1 Olivia Ansell Named Artistic Director of Luminato Festival Toronto
Video: Get A First Look at Mozart's DON GIOVANNI at the Canadian Opera Company Photo 2 Video: Get A First Look at Mozart's DON GIOVANNI at the Canadian Opera Company
Video: Get A First Look At Janáček's THE CUNNING LITTLE VIXEN At Canadian Opera Company Photo 3 Video: Get A First Look At Janáček's THE CUNNING LITTLE VIXEN At Canadian Opera Company
Video: Toronto Cast of SIX Visit Hans Holbein Portrait of King Henry VIII at Art Gallery O Photo 4 Video: Toronto Cast of SIX Visit Hans Holbein Portrait of King Henry VIII

Video: Crow's Theatre Presents UNCLE VANYA By Anton Chekhov

David Mirvish is pleased to present the critically acclaimed, spellbinding new adaptation and production from Crow’s Theatre of Uncle Vanya by Anton Chekhov, adapted by Liisa Repo-Martell and directed by Chris Abraham. 

In the waning days of Czarist Russia, Ivan “Vanya” Voinitsky, and his niece, Sonya, toil ceaselessly to run their family estate, the profits from which support the extended family, including Sonya’s father, a celebrated professor. When he returns to the estate with his young, glamourous wife and announces his plan to sell the land and evict Vanya and Sonia, passions explode and lives come undone. 

Considered one of the greatest plays in the world theatre canon, Uncle Vanya (written and premiered in 1897) was the third play Chekhov wrote and solidified his style and themes. Although all are set in Czarist Russia, Chekhov’s plays are universal because they deal with familial relationships (not just the emotional dynamics but often the financial concerns), love (usually unrequited), regret and loss. Mixing drama and romance, tragedy and comedy, social commentary and very personal concerns, his plays are widely influential, and have become a major genre of storytelling known as Chekhovian. 

Brimming with emotional intensity, comedic genius, and tragic weight, this Crow’s Theatre commission and adaptation by Liisa Repo-Martell breathed new life into Chekhov’s masterpiece when it was first performed in the fall of 2022, garnering critical praise and becoming a box office hit. 

The original cast, led by the incomparable Tom Rooney as Vanya, returns for this remount: Carolyn Fe, dtaborah Johnson, Ali Kazmi, Eric Peterson, Anand Rajaram, Shannon Taylor and Bahia Watson

Set design by Julie Fox and Josh Quinlan, costume design by Ming Wong, lighting design by Kimberly Purtell and sound design by Thomas Ryder Payne.






RELATED STORIES - Toronto

1
Jesus Christ Superstar is Coming to CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre in May Photo
Jesus Christ Superstar is Coming to CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre in May

The reimagined 50th Anniversary tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR will come to Toronto from May 3 – 12, 2024 at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre.  

2
Nightwood Theatre to Present MAD MADGE This Spring Photo
Nightwood Theatre to Present MAD MADGE This Spring

Nightwood Theatre will continue its 2023/24 Season with Mad Madge, presented in association with VideoCabaret. Learn how to purchase tickets.

3
Tei Shi Comes to TD Music Hall in May Photo
Tei Shi Comes to TD Music Hall in May

TD Music Hall welcomes singer, songwriter and producer, Tei Shi on Thursday, May 2, 2024. Find out how to get tickets here!

4
Colin Linden Comes to TD Music Hall in April Photo
Colin Linden Comes to TD Music Hall in April

TD Music Hall welcomes songwriter, guitarist and producer, Colin Linden on Friday, April 5, 2024. Learn more about the performance and find out how to get tickets here!

From This Author - A.A. Cristi

Character Breakdown: APPROPRIATE Cast Unpacks Their RolesCharacter Breakdown: APPROPRIATE Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Video: Louise Dearman and Rachel Tucker Sing 'I Will Never Leave You' From SIDE SHOWVideo: Louise Dearman and Rachel Tucker Sing 'I Will Never Leave You' From SIDE SHOW
Photos/Video: First Look At FIDDLER ON THE ROOF At Drury Lane TheatrePhotos/Video: First Look At FIDDLER ON THE ROOF At Drury Lane Theatre
Photos & Video: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Concludes Broadway Run with Proclamations From Congress and the State of New YorkPhotos & Video: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Concludes Broadway Run with Proclamations From Congress and the State of New York
Get A First Look at Mozart's DON GIOVANNI at the Canadian Opera Company Video
Get A First Look at Mozart's DON GIOVANNI at the Canadian Opera Company
From the Armchair to the Podium: Peter Oundjian Video
From the Armchair to the Podium: Peter Oundjian
Watch a Pre-Performance Chat with THE CUNNING LITTLE VIXEN's Jane Archibald Video
Watch a Pre-Performance Chat with THE CUNNING LITTLE VIXEN's Jane Archibald
View all Videos

Toronto SHOWS
Chaos Menu: Disorder Up! in Toronto Chaos Menu: Disorder Up!
The Second City (12/06-3/02)
Lessons in Temperament in Toronto Lessons in Temperament
The Rose Studio (The Rose Brampton) (2/08-2/10)
A Spoonful of Sugar with Ashley Brown in Toronto A Spoonful of Sugar with Ashley Brown
Toronto Symphony Orchestra (3/05-3/06)
De Profundis: Oscar Wilde in Jail in Toronto De Profundis: Oscar Wilde in Jail
Soulpepper Theatre (2/01-2/18)
Any Dream Will Do: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber in Toronto Any Dream Will Do: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber
Theatre Aquarius (2/08-2/15)
Arctic Tall Tales in Toronto Arctic Tall Tales
Maja Prentice Theatre (3/15-3/16)
Women At Play(s) 6 in Toronto Women At Play(s) 6
Red Sandcastle Theatre (3/01-3/10)
ROCKABYE in Toronto ROCKABYE
FACTORY THEATRE (1/26-2/11)
Aladdin in Toronto Aladdin
Princess of Wales Theatre (2/15-3/17)
Lessons in Temperament in Toronto Lessons in Temperament
The Rose Studio (The Rose Brampton) (2/08-2/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You