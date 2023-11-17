Tweed & Company Announces Their 2024 Season; A Stunning Lineup in Both Tweed and Bancroft

While currently wrapping up their hugely successful 2023 season, the company is now revealing details of next year's five major theatrical productions. Tickets go on sale November 21st!

2023 marked the first season that Tweed & Company ran a full set of concerts, comedy shows, musicals, and special events across their three venues – the Bancroft Village Playhouse, the Marble Arts Centre, and the Tweed Outdoor Stage. The latter was completed this past spring just in time to host a string of memorable performances in Tweed's Memorial Park at the foot of stunning Stoco Lake. The summer season ramped up with an original musical that paid tribute to Joni Mitchell, Both Sides Now, followed by the premiere of the hilarious whodunnit, Murder at Ackerton Manor. Then the company's largest production to date, Joseph & The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, was so popular that the run had to be extended! The fall included Miss Caledonia and the Bancroft Community Theatre Project's inaugural production of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. Rehearsals begin next week for the final production of the 2023 season: The Lion of Oz. A hilarious twist on a classic tale, this panto will be fun for the whole family. In between these shows were countless sold out music concerts, comedy shows, and so much more – like The Legendary Downchild Blues Band, Tommy Youngsteen, Comedy Country, and Mudmen. And in the middle of all this, Tweed & Company launched a Capital Campaign to support the major renovation of the Marble Arts Centre that's already well underway.

The upcoming winter will see a string of concerts and films, and then the main stage season's theatrical performances will kick off in June, starting with the Ontario premier of DEAR RITA. A musical celebration of Cape Breton's iconic songstress and storyteller Rita MacNeil, audiences will be transported through her music and encouraged to embrace their own authenticity. Once the best-selling country artist in Canada, MacNeil will be channelled through a cast of actor-musicians that'll sing and play their way into the hearts of audience members. Created by Lindsay Kyte and Mike Ross, the show will run at the Marble Arts Centre from June 5th to 8th and at the Bancroft Village Playhouse from June 12th to 16th, 2024. This is the first time this celebrated show will play outside of the Maritime provinces, after premiering at the Charlottetown festival.

Then, Canada's longest running and most popular production, ANNE OF GREEN GABLES – THE MUSICAL will go up at the Bancroft Village playhouse from July 17th to 28th, 2024. It'll be the biggest production the company has done yet, featuring local and professional talent. Based on the beloved novel by L.M. Montgomery, the show follows the spirited Anne Shirley as she navigates her new home, friends, and neighbours. With a script by Donald Harron and music by Norman Campbell, this integral piece of Canadian theatre history will be filled with laughter, love, joy, and a touch of melodrama and romance.

Rounding out the summer series will be a production of epic rock-and-roll proportions. The Tony Award-nominated, Broadway sensation MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET will be hitting the stage in both Tweed and Bancroft. A co-production with DreamCo theatre, this show will be directed by Tweed & Co favourite Phil Nero (director of last year's Joseph). Featuring some of the world's most famous songs, the musical centres around the events of one night in 1956 when Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley all happened to find themselves at Sun Recording studio in Memphis. Needless to say, it was a jam session for the history books! Relive the era at the Marble Arts Centre from August 14th to 17th, and at the Bancroft Village Playhouse from August 21st to September 1st, 2024. This production will mark the first major summer musical to play in Tweed, a progression allowed by the stunning new atrium addition and renovations at the MAC.

During the Halloween season, enjoy a Tweed & Company original immersive experience filled with hilarious haunts, ghastly sights, and lots of fun for the family. A NIGHT AT THE GRAND GHOUL OPRY will feature some of the most fed-up ghouls and ghosts from classic literature. They're tired of keeping up with Twilight vampires and TikTok trends, and they're going to sing about it! This event will feature a costume contest, adult trick-or-treating, themed drinks, a haunted house, and a spectacular concert. Created by and starring Tricia Black, Tim Porter, Danielle Leger, James King, and Emily Mewett. They'll be haunting the Marble Arts Centre from October 23rd to 26th, then heading to the Bancroft Village Playhouse on October 30th to November 3rd, 2024.

Next year's holidays will feature a Tweed & Company twist on a classic tale: A CHRISTMAS CAROL. Created by the ensemble, this show will be a combination of a musical, panto, puppet show…and filled with family-friendly fun. Based on the Charles Dickens classic, see what happens to Ebenezer Scrooge when he refuses to get into the holiday spirit…but with a heartfelt reinvention that'll become your new festive favourite. Running at the Marble Arts Centre from December 3rd to 7th and then at the Bancroft Village Playhouse from December 11th to 21st, 2024.

In addition to these five fantastic shows, Tweed & Company will continue to host tons of concerts and other live events throughout the year – the lineup already includes the return of Tommy Youngsteen, Elliott BROOD, Whiskey Jack, and Daniel Champagne. And stay tuned for the TIFF Film Circuit Bancroft winter/spring lineup announcement!

“We're very excited for this year's lineup,” says Artistic Director Tim Porter. “2024 will once again mark our biggest season yet, bringing in more shows, hiring more artists, premiering or presenting 4 large-scale Canadian shows, and continuing to amplify production values and technology. It's going to be an incredible season, and advance sales are already our strongest yet! These titles are proving very popular with our returning season pass subscribers.”

There's season passes available for the main shows, which saves purchasers approximately 15% and allows them to save their favourite seats for the whole season. For the Marble Arts Centre, there's the 4-Show Season Pass, which includes tickets to all the major shows: Dear Rita, Million Dollar Quartet, A Night At The Grand Ghoul Opry, and A Christmas Carol. The adult price is $129.00 + HST, senior price is $109.00 + HST, and student/youth price is $79.00 + HST. There's two options at the Bancroft Village Playhouse. First, the Summer 3-Show Season Pass includes Dear Rita, Anne of Green Gables – The Musical, and Million Dollar Quartet. The adult price is $99.00 + HST, senior price is $79.00 + HST, and student/youth price is $59.00 + HST. If patrons want to see it all, they can purchase the 5-Show Season Pass, which includes Dear Rita, Anne of Green Gables – The Musical, Million Dollar Quartet, A Night At The Grand Ghoul Opry, and A Christmas Carol. The price for adults is $149.00 + HST, seniors is $129.00 + HST, and student/youth is $89.00 + HST.

Tickets for the 2024 season will be available for purchase starting November 21st! Prioritizing accessibility, Tweed & Company proudly offers some of the country's lowest prices for professional theatre. Adult ticket prices sit at $38.50 + HST, senior discounted tickets are $33.50 + HST, student/youth is $23.50 + HST and arts workers are $25.00 + HST. In an effort to remain transparent, all ticket prices already include ticketing service and box office fees. There's also family packs and group discounts available. Tweed & Company Season Passes make excellent holiday gifts, as do tickets to our popular productions, or a physical or e-gift card, both available for purchase online, over the phone, or in person. To book tickets, call the box office at 613-478-6060 or visit Click Here.

Tweed & Company Theatre is a leading producer of Canadian musical theatre dedicated to enriching Hastings County's cultural landscape. As a registered charity, we welcome support through sponsorship, donations (with tax receipts for gifts over $20), and volunteer contributions. Engage with us at info@tweedandcompany.com to explore various ways you can get involved. Our venues—the Marble Arts Centre in Tweed, the Bancroft Village Playhouse, and the Tweed & Company Outdoor Stage—are available for rentals and special events. Consider backing our arts and culture endeavours by attending our shows, renting our venues, or supporting our ongoing projects. See you at the show!