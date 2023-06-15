Toronto Symphony Orchestra Performs Free Canada Day Concert at Harbourfront Centre to Close Centennial Season

The performance is on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

By: Jun. 15, 2023

Toronto Symphony Orchestra Performs Free Canada Day Concert at Harbourfront Centre to Close Centennial Season

On July 1, the Toronto Symphony Orchestra (TSO) will take the stage at the beautiful Harbourfront Centre for a glorious—and free—Canada Day concert, marking both the nation’s 156th birthday and the grand finale of the TSO’s Centennial Celebration. The open-air evening performance, led by TSO Barrett Principal Education Conductor & Community Ambassador Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser, and featuring the magnificent Jewelle Blackman, Toronto-born star of the hit Broadway show Hadestown—will bring a kaleidoscope of Canadian classics and familiar favourites to the heart of Toronto.

“This Canada Day, we're excited to present a special program which mirrors the diversity and vitality of Toronto—a fitting capstone to the TSO’s Centennial,” said Mark Williams, CEO of the TSO. “Performances like this one are part of our raison d’être. We're not just an orchestra located in Toronto; we belong to this city. Our commitment lies in sharing with audiences, new and established alike, the enriching and transformative power of live music, whenever and wherever possible.”

The festivities begin at 8:00pm on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Harbourfront Centre’s Concert Stage, with the hilarity of award-winning Nicaraguan-Canadian comedian Martha Chaves. The TSO performance starts at 9:00pm and features works by classical-music titans Beethoven and Brahms; contemporary pieces by acclaimed Canadian composers Kevin Lau, Karen Sunabacka, Nauroz Tanya, and L. Christopher Palmer; beloved creations by national gems Oscar Peterson, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Joni Mitchell, and Leonard Cohen; and the radiant talent of Jewelle Blackman. As a special highlight, the Toronto-born Broadway star will be performing enchanting pieces from the hit musical Hadestown, along with a selection of pop hits, and a tribute to the legendary Tina Turner. The concert also includes charming cultural touchstones like “The Log Driver’s Waltz” and the iconic theme from Hockey Night in Canada.


