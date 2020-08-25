Toronto Dance Theatre Announces Dynamic Programming For Its 2020/21 Season

The 2020/21 Season will open with Bin Chicken by Alyssa Martin.

Toronto Dance Theatre has revealed its programming for the 2020/21 Season, which marks Andrew Tay's first season as the company's Artistic Director.

Amidst the current pandemic and safe distancing measures put in place, Toronto Dance Theatre collaborated with the season's choreographers to pivot its upcoming dance programming to engage with artists and audiences through a variety of formats. Internal reflection has also become priority in the company's season in terms of how the organization produces work and engages with communities. This includes dedicating time throughout the Fall to company-wide education sessions on decolonization and anti-Black racism, which TDT has recently set out in Phase I of their Anti-Racism Plan.

"I am extremely excited to start my first season as Artistic Director of Toronto Dance Theatre! It's an incredible opportunity to work with the talented company members and to be able to contribute to the development of the company at such a pivotal moment," says Andrew Tay.

"The conditions under which I am arriving are unique to say the least! The uncertainty of when we will be able to gather again in theatres presents the opportunity for TDT to put a special emphasis on reflection, education, and devoting more time to research and process this season. This is something to be valorized, and normally impossible within the machine of constant production that most dance companies traditionally find themselves in. A season of contemplative process and building new community connections will also inform my work as I design my first TDT season to be launched in the Summer of 2021."

The 2020/21 Season will open with Bin Chicken by Alyssa Martin. Originally set to premiere last season right as the company had to shut down due to COVID-19, Bin Chicken is now being realized as a film that will be making its premiere online in the Fall.

Toronto Dance Theatre is programming two choreographic residencies in the Fall with veteran TDT dancers Pulga Muchochoma and Christianne Ullmark. Over three weeks, Muchochoma and Ullmark will each work with a group of company dancers to experiment with their own choreographic ideas.

During the winter months, Tedd Robinson and Andrew Tay will be co-facilitating an experimental lab, titled Pilot Episodes. Robinson and Tay will serve as artistic guides to nine independent choreographers as they explore choreographic ideas with the company dancers. Over the course of this project, there will be showings and interviews streamed online in which audiences can learn about the choreographers' journeys and discoveries.

The season will wrap up in Spring 2021 with a Double Bill, featuring new works by Jaz Fairy J and Michael Caldwell. It is anticipated to host live performances with small in-person audiences while also providing a livestream for remote access.

"It is important to recognize the adaptability and resilience of the artists participating in this season, who are committed to finding creative methods to continue their artistic practice and have meaningful interactions with the public under the current physical distancing measures," says Tay. "I am looking forward to taking the time during my first year as artistic director to fully immerse myself in the Toronto dance community, to educate myself about the history of the company, and to listen to the needs of local artists and choreographers. I believe the introspection that represents a crucial component of the season's programming at TDT -and has been a part of all of our lives during the pandemic- will serve to inform the future direction for the company, and support us in creating the kind of safe, more equitable and transparent environments we all hope for in dance. I'm excited to see what the future holds and invite you to join us as we enter this new chapter of the company!"

