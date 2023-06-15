The Royal Alexandra Theatre to Dim Marquee Lights in Memory of Glenda Jackson

Mirvish Productions has released a stament on the passing of Glenda Jackson.



It is with profound sadness that we learn of the passing of esteemed actor and British icon, Glenda Jackson, who died today at the age of 87 in London. A titan of the stage and screen, she captivated audiences worldwide with her unparalleled talent and mesmerizing performances.



To mark her passing, the lights of the Royal Alexandra Theatre will be dimmed at 8 pm on Tuesday, June 20.



It was on the stage of the Royal Alex That she starred in the title role of the Royal Shakespeare Company’s production of Hedda Gabler May 5 to 24, 1975. Directed by Trevor Nunn, Jackson's co-stars were Patrick Stewart and Timothy West. The production was filmed and earned Glenda Jackson an Oscar nomination. She was nominated four times for the Best Actress Oscar and won twice, for Women in Love (1970) and A Touch of Class (1973).



Jackson, born on May 9, 1936, in Birkenhead, Cheshire, England, began her illustrious career in the entertainment industry in the 1950s. With her commanding presence, extraordinary range, and deep understanding of her craft, she quickly established herself as a force to be reckoned with. Throughout her remarkable journey, she garnered immense respect and admiration, becoming one of the most celebrated actresses of her generation.



From her early theatre days at the Royal Shakespeare Company to her memorable appearances on film and television, Jackson's talent knew no bounds. She breathed life into every character she portrayed, delivering performances that were both nuanced and captivating. Her contributions to the arts were recognized with numerous prestigious awards, including two Academy Awards, a Tony Award, and multiple BAFTA Awards, among others.



Jackson's performances in ground-breaking films such as Women in Love and Sunday, Bloody Sunday showcased her versatility and propelled her to international stardom. On stage, her interpretations of iconic roles in classic plays like King Lear and Macbeth were nothing short of legendary. Her immense talent and unwavering commitment to her craft were an inspiration to actors and actresses around the globe.



Off stage, Jackson was known for her passion and dedication to social and political causes. A Member of Parliament for the British Labour Party, she served two terms in the House of Commons, channeling her energy and influence towards creating positive change in society.



Jackson's indelible mark on the world of entertainment and her tireless commitment to social justice will forever be remembered. She leaves behind a profound legacy, inspiring future generations of performers to strive for excellence and use their platform for the betterment of society.



As we bid farewell to this extraordinary talent, we extend our deepest condolences to Glenda Jackson's family, friends, and all those whose lives she touched. We will forever cherish the memories of her remarkable performances and the impact she made on the world.

