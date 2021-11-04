The National Ballet of Canada Receives Landmark Gift from Joan and Jerry Lozinski

Barry Hughson, Executive Director of The National Ballet of Canada, announced today that the company's position of Artistic Director has been endowed in perpetuity with a landmark gift from Joan and Jerry Lozinski, two of the company's most ardent supporters. This position will now be recognized as the Joan and Jerry Lozinski Artistic Director.

"We believe in the vital role the arts play in our society and have a deep passion for dance. That is why we are proud to support The National Ballet of Canada," said Joan and Jerry Lozinski. "As we've become more involved with the company, we have enjoyed a powerful feeling of engagement that comes from knowing we belong to something important. We wanted to make a gift that would allow the National Ballet to realize its artistic goals and continue to inspire audiences with the power of dance for generations to come."

"This season sees us welcoming a new artistic leader in Hope Muir, who brings her passion for the creative process, respect for artists and audiences, and a deep appreciation for the technique and traditions of classical ballet," said Cornell Wright, Board Chair of The National Ballet of Canada. "Hope's arrival coincides with an historic gift from longstanding supporters Joan and Jerry Lozinski, who will endow the Artistic Director role for the first time in our history. Their visionary support speaks to the passion and commitment that runs through our entire donor family and is an example to us all."

Over the course of their nearly four decades long relationship with the National Ballet, Joan and Jerry have offered their insight, advice and heartfelt commitment to further the goals of the company. The Lozinskis' eight-figure gift is the single largest donation ever made to the company and the Endowment Foundation. The National Ballet is profoundly grateful for the scope and depth of their generosity.

With this transformational gift, the National Ballet becomes the only performing arts organization in Canada with an endowed Artistic Director and one of a handful of ballet companies in North America with this distinction.

"Joan and Jerry Lozinski have long recognized the company's need for consistent and long-term funding to sustain its creative vision and assure its continued inspired leadership," says David Macdonald, Chair, The National Ballet of Canada, Endowment Foundation. "Their landmark gift to the Endowment is a fitting testament to their longstanding contributions to the company and advances their wish to leave a powerful legacy and inspire others to do the same."