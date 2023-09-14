The 25th Anniversary High School Project: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Comes to the Grand Theatre

From September 19th through October 7th, the music of the night will swell through the streets of London, Ontario, as the Grand Theatre presents the 25th Anniversary High School Project (HSP): Andrew Lloyd’s Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera. Playing on the Spriet Stage, the silver anniversary production welcomes back two-time HSP director and alumnus, Andrew Tribe to lead one of the largest companies in the Project’s illustrious 25-year history.



“Many months of hard work and rigour will come together in less than one week as the Phantom makes his ‘grand’ entrance,” exclaims director, Andrew Tribe. “Our beautiful Grand Theatre is truly the perfect venue to bring to life this powerful story – a tender and warm tale about the power of compassion, resilience, learning to stand up for yourself, and seeing each other for our most authentic selves.”

The Phantom of the Opera tells the story of a notorious masked figure, known as the Phantom, who lurks in the catacombs – far beneath the majestic Paris Opera House. A disfigured musical genius, the Phantom exercises a reign of terror and control over all who enter “his” opera house – including an innocent, young soprano. Mesmerized by her beauty and talent, the Phantom desires nothing more than to see her become a star of the operatic stage and to remain with him at the Opera for all time. And the consequences for anyone who stands in his way? Deadly.

The Phantom of the Opera premiered in London's West End in 1986 and on Broadway in New York City in 1988. A multiple award-winning musical, the production won the 1986 Olivier Award and the 1988 Tony Award for Best Musical. A film adaptation, directed by Joel Schumacher, was released in 2004. The Phantom of the Opera holds the record for the longest running show in Broadway history – where after playing for 35 years, perfroming 13,981 performances to over 20 million audience members, and grossing over $1.3 billion, it officially closed on April 16, 2023.

The Grand’s High School Project production of The Phantom of the Opera is led by Andrew Tribe (Director), Floydd Ricketts (Music Director), and Nicola Pantin (Choreographer) – supported by Hannah Elias (Assistant Director) and Matthew Atkins (Associate Music Director). Lending their seasoned design talents to the milestone production are: Lisa Wright (Costume Designer), Kimberly Purtell (Lighting Designer), Aaron Ouellette (Sound Designer), and Scott Penner (Set Designer) – who designed the opulent set for the Grand’s highly-successful holiday production: ELF – The Musical.

From an application pool of over 300 grade 9 through 12 students, The Phantom of the Opera company is one of the largest in the Project’s history. It is comprised of 48 students in performing roles; 23 working in production (wardrobe, props, scenic art, sound, stage management, photography and marketing, backstage and lighting); and three in the orchestra. Within the cast, the roles of the Phantom, Christine, and Raoul have been double cast due to the sheer strength of the students who auditioned. While the vast majority of students hail from the London region, some travel from as far as Woodstock and Petrolia – a true testament to the reputation of the program.

Speaking to diversity and strength of the student performers, Tribe remarks:

“It is thrilling to have a company made up of performers who come from a variety of backgrounds. Some are seasoned performers with years of acting and voice training, who are finding their own challenges posed by the material. And for some students, this is their first stage production! There is a wonderful rawness, freshness, and curiosity that comes from their work and serves as a reminder of that first moment we all fell in love with theatre.”

The High School Project: The Phantom of the Opera plays on the Spriet Stage from September 19th to October 7th, 2023. With over 11,000 tickets already sold, seating is limited for a number of performances, with best ticket availability on September 19th, 20th and the matinee on September 27th. Single tickets range from $26 - $46.50 and are available at www.grandtheatre.com, by phone at 519-672-8800, or at the Box Office, 471 Richmond Street.