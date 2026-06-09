TORONTO INTERNATIONAL TAP DANCE FESTIVAL to Return for Fourth Edition

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After sold-out programming in 2022 and 2024, the biennial Toronto International Tap Dance Festival (TITDF), produced by Toffan Rhythm Projects, will return for its fourth edition August 21-23, 2026 at four venues in Toronto.

Reflecting a multiplicity of histories, aesthetics, and perspectives, the 2026 lineup showcases a range of artistic approaches and lineages through deeply personal and globally resonant works.

Opening this year's festival on August 21 at Terminal Theatre is Milestones, a triple bill featuring a tribute to 90 year old tap dancer Joey Hollingsworth; an appearance from co-founder and artistic director of Manhattan Tap, Heather Cornell, marking her 70th year; and Chicago's Bril Barrett celebrating over 25 years as a solo artist and outreach trailblazer.

On August 22 at Terminal Theatre, the Toronto International Tap Dance Festival will present the split bill Convergence. The Boys' Club Tap Dance Collective featuring Laura Donaldson from Calgary, Elise McGrenera from Toronto, and Veronica Simpson from New York will present Ostinati, a 30-minute work exploring the cycles that shape lived experience and highlights solidarity and community among female-identifying artists. Closing the evening is With Far Hand from Boston's Subject:Matter. Created by Berklee Master of Music graduates Ian Berg (tap dance) and André Sudol (percussion), the work explores tap as both movement and sonic composition, emphasizing the instrument-like qualities of the form through original music, improvisation, and contemporary jazz influences.

The closing night jam will be hosted by celebrated Canadian tap dancer Victoria Miller on August 23 at DROM Taberna, where festival artists, community members, dancers, and audience members of all ages come together to celebrate the work, connection, and shared experience of gathering.

The Toronto International Tap Dance Festival will also include masterclasses, clinics, workshops, free panel discussions, and the Bril Barrett Residency Program where 12 dancers ages 18-25 from across Canada will train with and perform alongside him.

The Toronto International Tap Dance Festival presents leading artists in the global scene, nurtures the development of Canadian excellence in tap, and aims to be a focal platform for professional bodies of tap dance repertory. The Festival connects and explores multiple perspectives of culture, background, generation, and aesthetic.

Toronto International Tap Dance Festival

August 21-23, 2026

Terminal Theatre, 207 Queens Quay West

Waterfront Neighbourhood Centre, 627 Queens Quay West

Randolph Centre for the Performing Arts, 736 Bathurst Street

DROM Taberna, 458 Queen St West

Tickets On Sale June 15

https://www.toffanrhythmprojects.com/tap-fest

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