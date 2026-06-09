SEASON ONE at The Terminal Theatre to Feature 11 Works From 9 Companies

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The Toronto Stage Company has revealed "SEASON ONE" the first complete season since the successful acquisition of the lease to the former Fleck Dance Theatre at Queens Quay Terminal. Opened in 1983 and closed March 31st, 2025, "The Fleck" originally known as The Premiere Dance Theatre had been the spiritual home of dance in Toronto for over 42 years.

SEASON ONE at The Terminal Theatre will be broken down into subscription packages for three categories of performing arts, dance, opera and theatre. There will also be a series of off subscription events that will round out the theatre's programming.

Season One Overview

SEASON ONE at The Terminal Theatre will be broken down into subscription packages for three categories of performing arts, dance, opera and theatre. There will also be a series of off subscription events that will round out the theatre's programming.

Season One Dance

Historically a dance specific theatre, The Terminal Theatre will welcome six diverse dance productions to our stage between December 2026 and June 2027. They are:

Canadian Contemporary Dance Theatre

Canadian Contemporary Dance Theatre returns to The Terminal Theatre with two productions, The 38th edition of WINTERSONG - DANCES FOR A SACRED SEASON and their SPRING HOME SEASON.

WINTERSONG

WINTERSONG is CCDT's annual celebration of the winter solstice and a holiday dance tradition that is not to be missed. Performances for WINTERSONG run December 11th, through December 14th, 2026.

SPRING HOME SEASON

CCDT will return with their SPRING HOME SEASON May 29th & May 30th, 2027.

In addition, CCDT will present multiple additional performances of WINTERSONG and their SPRING HOME SEASON to thousands of school children during special weekday performances.

GALLIM

In March, The Terminal Theatre presents a dance company known globally for its visceral physicality, boundary blurring artistry and deeply human work.

GALLIM's BODIES OF MATTER

New York City based GALLIM's BODIES OF MATTER is a powerful collection of works curated by GALLIM's choreographer and artistic director, Andrea Miller. BODIES OF MATTER spans 19 years of her dynamic vision for dance with six distinct pieces - each a universe unto itself - brought vividly to life by the breathtaking performances of GALLIM's Dancers.

BODIES OF MATTER is on stage March 5th & March 6th, 2027.

DANCEWORKS

Danceworks, Toronto's prolific presenters of community rooted, artist centred dance comes to the Terminal Theatre Stage with two exciting co-productions.

HUMAN

In April, Danceworks presents HUMAN, a dance-theatre work exploring memory, emotion and instinct by Human Body Expression. HUMAN blends movement, voice and theatrical imagery to examine how humans navigate life through both personal and collective experiences.

HUMAN runs April 13th, through April 24th, 2027.

ARCHITECTURE OF VIOLENCE

In May, Danceworks presents ARCHITECTURE OF VIOLENCE, a visceral collision of movement and story from Jaberi Dance Theatre. JDT is an award-winning Toronto-based company and a leading voice in Canadian contemporary dance.

ARCHITECTURE OF VIOLENCE confronts the tension between space and power through raw physicality and striking imagery.

ARCHITECTURE OF VIOLENCE runs May 13th, through May 30th, 2027.

THE Martha Graham DANCE COMPANY

Internationally renowned, The Martha Graham Dance Company is the oldest dance company in the United States. Their visit to The Terminal Theatre is part of their continuing celebration of 100 years of Martha Graham Dance.

Since the first company performance on April 18th, 1926, Graham's groundbreaking style has influenced generations and captivated audiences worldwide.

GRAHAM100

GRAHAM100 runs April 30th, 2027 through May 2nd, 2027.

Season One Opera

SEASON ONE represents the first of a two-year residency for Toronto City Opera at the Terminal Theatre. Each year TCO will present two classic operas to engage contemporary audiences through the timeless appeal of these works.

TORONTO CITY OPERA

LA BOHEME

LA BOHEME is the legendary opera that inspired the hit musical RENT. With unforgettable melodies, LA BOHEME captures the beauty and fragility of love. With a cast of the most exciting up-and-coming Canadian opera singers and the Toronto City Opera Chorus, this is the perfect opera for fans and first-time opera audiences! Sung in Italian with projected English translations and piano accompaniment.

LA BOHEME runs November 27th & 29th 2026.

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE is a musical comedy sure to shiver your timbers! Packed with dazzling patter songs and irresistible wit, THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE is a swashbuckling celebration of romance, satire and hilarious musical fun. Performed in English with projected sung text and piano accompaniment.

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE runs June 18th & 20th 2027.

Season One Theatre

Musical theatre finds a home at The Terminal Theatre in SEASON ONE. Three musicals including two new Canadian works hit our stage for 100+ performances!

DANCER (A MUSICAL IN TEN FURLONGS)

The previously announced production of DANCER (A MUSICAL IN TEN FURLONGS) opens SEASON ONE. With thrilling songs, exhilarating choreography and a triumphant story about Northern Dancer, the small, feisty horse who defied all odds and became the first Canadian horse to win the Kentucky Derby, DANCER is the must-see show of this coming fall.

This joyful original show is written by Jim Betts, the Dora and Chalmers Award winning playwright and lyricist, with music by multi-award-winning composer Marek Norman, choreography by Emmy-Award Nominee Stacey Tookey and starring Keanu Uchida as Northern Dancer. Produced by Oh What A Ride! Productions in association with Crow's Theatre.

Tickets for DANCER are on sale now at www.terminaltheatre.ca.

DANCER runs October 6th to November 1st, 2026.

PREDICTABLE HOLIDAY ROM-COM: THE MUSICAL

This holiday season, The Toronto Stage Company presents PREDICTABLE HOLIDAY ROM-COM: THE MUSICAL. This Canadian musical takes the predictable plot of any TV Christmas romance on Hallmark, Lifetime or Netflix (trust us - they all basically have the same plot) and adds 17 hilariously unpredictable songs. Coming off a very successful limited engagement at the Second City last year, audiences were begging for this show to return, and now it's found a new home and will be bigger and funnier than ever.

PREDICTABLE HOLIDAY ROM-COM: THE MUSICAL has book and lyrics by George Reinblatt (EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL) and music by Suzy Wilde and Reinblatt. Wilde's musical AFTER THE RAIN is currently nominated for multiple Dora Awards.

PREDICTABLE HOLIDAY ROM-COM: THE MUSICAL is on stage December 17th, 2026 through January 3rd, 2027.

BE MORE CHILL

The theatre subscription finishes with BE MORE CHILL. After a successful Broadway run, The Toronto Stage Company is delighted to bring this show to Toronto. With Tony nominated score by Joe Iconis, this musical is like nothing you have seen before. BE MORE CHILL follows an awkward teenager as he sets out to be one of the cool dudes or whatever. But is being popular worth the risk and what happens to those you leave behind?

Adapted by Joe Tracz, from Ned Vizzini's 2004 book, The Toronto Stage Company production of BE MORE CHILL promises an "upgrade" to your theatrical experience.

BE MORE CHILL begins performances February 2nd, 2027.

Season One Subscriptions

SEASON ONE subscription packages go on sale Monday June 15th 2026. Packages are available in the following configurations.

Season One Complete Package

The SEASON ONE COMPLETE PACKAGE - experience 11 dance, opera and musical theatre productions in one exceptional package.

Season One Dance Package

The SEASON ONE DANCE PACKAGE - Dance fans can subscribe to our dance package to experience all six dance productions in one package.

Season One Opera Package

The SEASON ONE OPERA PACKAGE - Opera fans can experience two opera classics with this package.

Season One Theatre Package

The SEASON ONE THEATRE PACKAGE - Musical Theatre fans can subscribe to this package for all three musical theatre productions.

Additional Information

For further details visit www.terminaltheatre.ca/seasonone.

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