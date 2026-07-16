A FINE BALANCE World Premiere to Open Crow's Theatre 2026-27 Season

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This fall, Crow's Theatre embarks on their next decade in their east-end venue –recently re-named Crow's Theatre – with the World Premiere of a benchmark adaptation of one of the most celebrated Canadian novels of the last 50 years, Rohinton Mistry's A FINE BALANCE, on stage August 25th to October 11th.

Inaugurating a season that stands as a love letter to Canadian storytelling, A FINE BALANCE is a Crow's Theatre commission developed through the Crow's Theatre Canadian Literature Adaptation Fund, adapted for the stage by the Dora-winning Indian Canadian playwright and Canada Reads finalist Anosh Irani. The highly anticipated production will be directed by Crow's Theatre Artistic Director Chris Abraham, leading a distinguished cast featuring Husein Madhavji (Saving Hope, Call Me Fitz), Anand Rajaram (Uncle Vanya, The Death of Walt Disney), Zorana Sadiq (Octet, Trident Moon, Comfort Food), Siddharth Sharma (The Surrogate, Late Bloomer), Sugith Varughese (The Wrong Bashir, Transplant, Kim's Convenience), and Ben Yoganathan (Troilus and Cressida).

Set during India's 1975 Emergency, when democratic freedoms were suspended and the machinery of the state reached deeply into everyday life, A FINE BALANCE is by turns a devastating, astonishing, and enduring story of four strangers divided by class, caste, and circumstance, who come become unlikely companions living together in a cramped Bombay apartment where they find refuge from the surrounding upheaval. A tale of life under authoritarian rule, Mistry's story finds new resonance in the current moment, speaking to the devastation of dehumanizing political regimes while offering a profoundly compassionate and hopeful testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the possibility of finding meaningful, life-altering human connection in the most unexpected places.

“At a moment of renewed Canadian pride and growing interest in Canadian storytelling, A FINE BALANCE demonstrates the extraordinary ambition and depth of Canadian literature,” comments Crow's Theatre Artistic Director Chris Abraham. “It is epic in scope, morally serious in its questions, and unwavering in its belief that empathy is the foundation of our shared humanity.

He continues, “A FINE BALANCE has been one of my favourite novels for many years, and it has long been a dream to bring it to the stage. Anosh Irani's adaptation is a loving and faithful rendering of Rohinton Mistry's remarkable story, following the intertwined lives of its unforgettable central characters with all of the humanity, heartbreak, and hope that have made the novel a classic. I can't wait for audiences to meet—or meet again—these extraordinary characters, and for our entire creative team to share this beautiful story with them."

Published in 1995, Mistry's A FINE BALANCE was not only an international bestseller but also the second-ever winner of the Giller Prize, shortlisted for the 1996 Booker, one of only two Canadian novels selected for Oprah Winfrey's Book Club, a 2002 Canada Reads finalist defended by Megan Follows, and in 2013 the book was voted by the public as the greatest Giller Prize winning book of the last 20 years – the Giller of all Gillers—cementing this deeply affecting work as a modern classic and exemplar of excellence in Canadian literature, and Mistry as a major figure on the international stage.

Born in Bombay (now Mumbai), Mistry emigrated to Canada in 1975 and settled in Toronto. He first published a book of short stories, Tales from Firozsha Baag, in 1988, that was shortlisted for the Governor General's Award. His first novel – Such a Long Journey – arrived in 1991, winning the Governor General's Award, Commonwealth Writer's Prize, and the W.H. Smith/Books in Canada First Novel Award, as well as being shortlisted for the Booker. Family Matters, published in 2002 and also shortlisted for the Booker, was awarded the Canadian Authors Association Award and the Kiriyama Pacific Rim Prize for Fiction.

Anosh Irani moved to Vancouver from Mumbai in 1998. His own celebrated career in Canada made him a natural choice to bring Rohinton Mistry's landmark novel to the stage. A novelist in his own right, Irani has published four critically acclaimed novels: The Cripple and His Talismans (2004); The Song of Kahunsha (2006), an international bestseller and shortlisted for Canada Reads and the Ethel Wilson Fiction Prize; Dahanu Road (2010), longlisted for the Man Asian Literary Prize; and The Parcel (2016), a finalist for the Governor General's Literary Award for Fiction and the Writers' Trust Fiction Prize. As a playwright, his play Bombay Black (2006) won the Dora Mavor Moore Award for Outstanding New Play, as did his one-man show Buffoon (2019). Irani has also been a two-time finalist for the Governor General's Literary Award for Drama, and recipient of the Writers' Trust Engel Findley Award “given to a mid-career writer in recognition of a remarkable body of work.”

Joining Abraham, Irani, and Mistry on the creative team bringing this timeless story to life are Assistant Director Tushar Dalvi, Set Designer Michael Gianfrancesco, Costume Designer Ming Wong, Lighting Designer Imogen Wilson, and Sound Designer Thomas Ryder Payne.

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