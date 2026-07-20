PRIMA FACIE to Make Canadian Premiere at Toronto's CAA Theatre in January 2027

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This Winter, PRIMA FACIE will make its long-awaited Canadian Premiere as part of the 2026/27 Off-Mirvish season. PRIMA FACIE will play Toronto's CAA Theatre from January 21 – February 7, 2027. Tickets will be available at 10AM on Friday July 24 online or by calling 1-800-461-3333.

Tessa is a young, brilliant barrister who has worked her way up from working class origins in Liverpool to be at the top of her game in London. Specializing in defending men accused of sexual assault, Tessa is brilliant at her job in a field dominated by ruthless male lawyers who treat the law as a bloodsport. Then an unexpected event forces her to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge. Prima Facie takes us to the heart of where emotion and experience collide with the rules of the game.

Written by Suzie Miller and based on her experiences as a lawyer in Australia, where Prima Facie was first staged, this remarkable and powerful play crossed continents and became a runaway hit in both London's West End and on Broadway.

In this Canadian premiere as part of the Off-Mirvish season at the CAA Theatre, Prima Facie is directed by Seana McKenna, one of our country's finest actors known for her starring roles at the Stratford Festival, where she has also directed with great success.

Playing Tessa is Bethany Jillard, whose performances in both classic and contemporary plays at Stratford and at major theatres across Canada and the US have received accolades.

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