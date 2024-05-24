Centaur Theatre Reveals Its 56th Season Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



For their 56th season, CENTAUR THEATRE has announced a new season based on the theme of “Coming Home to Centaur” beginning this Fall, 2024. It features an intimate line-up of homegrown tales and stories of family dynamics and relationships, including a new adaptation of The Cherry Orchard set in Quebec, Sakura—After Chekhov, a remount of the hugely successful Three Women of Swatow, a musical adaptation of Strawberries in January - A Musical Fantasy, the beloved Michel Tremblay classic For the Pleasure of Seeing Her Again, and much more.

"The 24/25 season was inspired by our collective need to come back to the people, places and stories that give our lives meaning in the face of all the contradictions and challenges that the modern world can throw at us. The artists and plays that make up this playbill are a beautiful cross section of the very best of the creative community here in Montreal and we can hardly wait to put them all on stage." - Eda Holmes, Artistic Director

The brilliant season begins with Sakura—After Chekhov, based on Anton Chekhov's masterpiece The Cherry Orchard, written by Montreal playwright and actor Harry Standjofski, and directed by Centaur Artistic Director Eda Holmes. This world premiere adaptation brings the play home from 19th century Russia to 21st century Quebec where one over-privileged family faces an uncertain future with nostalgia, anxiety, and a healthy dose of Chekhovian wit. Onstage from September 17 to October 6, 2024.

Three Women of Swatow, by Toronto-based Chloé Hung, paints the portrait of three generations of women through the lens of the Chinese-Canadian diaspora. This darkly comedic play looks at the legacy of abuse, the power of family, and how to prevent the resurrection of a headless chicken. Originally presented at the Tarragon Theatre, this award-winning and critically acclaimed work will feature a cast and creative team drawn almost exclusively from the Asian-Canadian community. A French translation of the play has been commissioned to offer performances with French surtitles. Onstage from November 5-24, 2024.

2025 begins with Strawberries in January - A Musical Fantasy, written by Évelyne de la Chenelière and translated by Morwyn Brebner. An aspirational dreamscape following four lonely hearts as they search for the kind of connection with someone else that makes you want to sing. This musical adaptation of the original play is led by the renowned Québec director Frédéric Bélanger. It is a beautiful mix of the Anglophone and Francophone theatre communities. Onstage from January 21 to February 29, 2025.

Michel Tremblay's classic For the Pleasure of Seeing Her Again, an homage to Tremblay's mother, returns to the Centaur stage for the first time since it premiered in English in 2002. The production will feature Ellen David and Emmanuel Schwartz, bringing these two leading actors—one from the English community and one from the French community—under the direction of Tremblay's close collaborator Alice Ronfard. It promises to reveal this Quebec classic in a whole new light. From May 13 to June 1, 2025.

In addition to the mainstage season, the Centaur+ Series features productions and activities created and presented by Centaur as part of their support for the English Montreal independent theatre community. In 2025, in lieu of the Wildside Festival, Centaur will present the highly anticipated inaugural WinterWorks from February 17 to March 1, 2025, curated by incoming Artistic Associate Rebecca Gibian. Devoted to avant-garde and experimental work, this initiative will offer various artists chosen through a competitive submission process access to Centaur's infrastructure and an opportunity to use Centaur's resources.

A co-production with Geordie Theatre, renowned for its youth-focused productions, Jordan will take the stage from March 18-30, 2025. Written by acclaimed Algonquin playwright Yvette Nolan and directed by Geordie Artistic Director Jimmy Blais (Muskeg Lake Cree Nation), the piece highlights the story of an Indigenous family who fought the Canadian government to receive equal health care in remote northern communities.

Centaur will continue to host the Queer Reading Series in collaboration with Playwrights' Workshop Montreal from April 15-20, 2025, featuring public readings of two emerging queer playwrights chosen by the director of the Young Creators Unit at Playwrights' Workshop Montreal.

Throughout the season, the popular Centaur+ Music Series, curated by Sarah Segal-Lazar, will present local musicians performing music inspired by the plays after shows on designated Friday and Saturday nights. The Centaur+ Play Club, curated by Eda Holmes and based on a book club format, will offer four gatherings during the season where the club members read a play independently, then gather to discuss the material with Holmes and invited artists who can share their expert insights. Also, back by popular demand are the Sunday Chat-ups, hosted by Lucinda Chodan, which fosters insightful discussions. Finally, the Centaur+ Gallery Series will rotate art exhibits all year long in the Centaur Gallery, designed to give local and emerging artists exposure and enhance the theatre-going experience for patrons.

Amidst the challenges of rising costs, Centaur Theatre reaffirms its dedication to accessibility with the introduction of flexible and affordable subscription packages, tailored to accommodate all budgets and preferences. Thanks to the generous support of Hydro-Québec, subscribers can enjoy significant savings while securing first-choice seats and a plethora of additional benefits. Centaur Theatre's commitment to accessibility is evident in their decision to lower prices across the board, including single ticket prices allowing Centaur to open their doors wide to all who seek the enriching beauty of the stage.

"Despite the challenges of rising costs, our dedication to accessibility remains unwavering. We want everyone, regardless of financial constraints, to have the opportunity to experience the transformative magic of live theatre." - Hélène Turp, Executive Director

For more information on subscription packages and to secure your seats for the upcoming season, visit https://www.centaurtheatre.com or contact the box office at 514-288-3161.

