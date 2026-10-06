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THE WRONG BASHIR to Open at CAA Theatre

The revised production will star Bren Eastcott, Zaittun Esmail, and Salim Rahemtulla at CAA Theatre.

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THE WRONG BASHIR to Open at CAA Theatre

Presented at Crow's Theatre in 2024, this revised and updated version of Zahida Rahemtulla's funny and moving play is about an immigrant Ismaili family in Toronto coming to terms with generational conflict. The Wrong Bashir will play Toronto's CAA Theatre, April 13 through May 2, 2027 as part of the 2026/27 Off-Mirvish Theatre Subscription Season.

About the Cast

The All-Canadian ensemble cast includes Bren Eastcott, Zaittun Esmail, Salim Rahemtulla, Sharjil Rasool, Zorana Sadiq, Jasmine Sawant, Parm Soor, Sanjay Talwar and Sugith Varughese.

About the Show

Bashir Ladha, a bohemian philosophy podcaster, finds himself unwittingly thrust into the spotlight when he is chosen to assume a distinguished religious position that his parents have eagerly accepted on his behalf. Before Bashir can object, two committee representatives are at his door to congratulate him. As the representatives start to suspect a mistake has been made, Bashir's jubilant grandparents and relatives arrive to commemorate the honour. A charming farce ensues, prompting questions around whether the seemingly wrong Bashir may, in fact, be the right one.

The Wrong Bashir was developed through the Flying Start program, an initiative of Touchstone Theatre designed to support new professional playwrights. It received its world premiere with Touchstone Theatre in Vancouver, British Columbia, in spring 2023, directed and dramaturged by Daniela Atiencia, in association with the Firehall Arts Centre and Vancouver Asian Canadian Theatre (vAct). The Wrong Bashir was commissioned by Crow's Theatre in 2024, dramaturged and directed by Paolo Santalucia (Chris Abraham, Artistic Director; Sherrie Johnson, Executive Director). Prior to its stage premiere, The Wrong Bashir debuted as an audio play in April 2022 as part of Listen to This: Audioplays, dramaturged by Stephen Drover and produced by the Arts Club Theatre Company in Vancouver, British Columbia.THE WRONG BASHIR to Open at CAA Theatre Image

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