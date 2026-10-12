THE EXORCIST! A NEW MUSICAL COMEDY to Premiere at Al Green Theatre

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Writer/composer Eli Pasic will premiere a concert performance of The Exorcist! A New Musical Comedy! A cast of nine bring to life this outrageous parody of the 1973 horror classic at the Al Green Theatre for two performances only: Friday, October 30 and Saturday, October 31- both at 8 pm.

The score features 13 original songs, including "I Feel Like Hell (But You Look Divine)', "I Am The Very Model Of A Psychopharmacologist', and everyone's favourite, "Simply Call The Exorcist'.

The cast includes Tristan Claxton as Father Merrin and Pazuzu, Tom Finn as Father Karras, Kevin Forster as Henry, Rachel Hart as Ensemble, Madeline Elliott Kennedy as Regan MacNeil, Lauren Mayer as Ensemble, Eli Pasic as Narrator, Rob Sapienza as Ensemble, and Kathleen Welch as Chris MacNeil.

If you think you know The Exorcist, think again! Audience Advisory: Mature themes, strong language, irony, sarcasm, shenanigans and nonsense of every variety. (Feel free to come in costume. No need to be embarrassed. You can always say the devil made you do it!)

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 19 Days 10 Hrs 13 Min 21 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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