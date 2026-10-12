THE EXORCIST! A NEW MUSICAL COMEDY to Premiere at Al Green Theatre
Performances will take place on Friday, October 30 and Saturday, October 31.
Writer/composer Eli Pasic will premiere a concert performance of The Exorcist! A New Musical Comedy! A cast of nine bring to life this outrageous parody of the 1973 horror classic at the Al Green Theatre for two performances only: Friday, October 30 and Saturday, October 31- both at 8 pm.
The score features 13 original songs, including "I Feel Like Hell (But You Look Divine)', "I Am The Very Model Of A Psychopharmacologist', and everyone's favourite, "Simply Call The Exorcist'.
The cast includes Tristan Claxton as Father Merrin and Pazuzu, Tom Finn as Father Karras, Kevin Forster as Henry, Rachel Hart as Ensemble, Madeline Elliott Kennedy as Regan MacNeil, Lauren Mayer as Ensemble, Eli Pasic as Narrator, Rob Sapienza as Ensemble, and Kathleen Welch as Chris MacNeil.
If you think you know The Exorcist, think again! Audience Advisory: Mature themes, strong language, irony, sarcasm, shenanigans and nonsense of every variety. (Feel free to come in costume. No need to be embarrassed. You can always say the devil made you do it!)
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