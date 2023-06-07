THE EFFECT Comes to Coal Mine Theatre in July

Performances run July 9 – 30.

By: Jun. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT Is A Silly Spectacle Of A Good Time At The Stratford Festival Photo 3 MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT Is A Silly Spectacle Of A Good Time At The Stratford Festival
Kesha Drops 'GAG ORDER' Tour Dates Photo 4 Kesha Drops 'GAG ORDER' Tour Dates

THE EFFECT Comes to Coal Mine Theatre in July

Concluding COAL MINE THEATRE’s buzzy first season in their new home at 2076 Danforth Avenue – award-winning director Mitchell Cushman returns to the east end to direct the Canadian premiere of UK writer Lucy Prebble’s Critics Circle award-winning THE EFFECT – on stage July 9 – 30 (Media night: July 13).
 
An intimate four-hander, in THE EFFECT two young volunteers - Tristan and Connie - agree to take part in a clinical drug trial. Succumbing to the gravitational pull of attraction and love, however, Tristan and Connie manage to throw the trial off-course, much to the frustration of the clinicians involved. This funny, moving and perhaps surprisingly human play explores questions of sanity, neurology, and the limits of medicine, alongside ideas of fate, loyalty, and the inevitability of physical attraction.
 
The COAL MINE production features a distinguished cast including Aviva Armour-Ostroff, Aris Athanasopoulos, Leah Doz, and Jordan Pettle; the production team is populated with Cushman’s acclaimed collaborators, Set, Lighting, and Props Designer Nick Blais, Projection Designer Laura Warren, Costumer Designer Cindy Dzib, and Sound Designer and Composer James Smith.
 
“Fans of Succession who are bereft that the show is over – this one’s for you!” enthuses COAL MINE co-founder Ted Dykstra. “Lucy Prebble is one of the sharpest and most surprising writers on the world stage right now.  She has a unique and distinct ability to take things in unexpected directions and her wit is as sharp as they come - in director Mitchell Cushman’s hands, this is a must-see for the summer.”
 
A writer for stage, film, and television known for her hit breakthrough play ENRON, her work on HBO’s singular global hit SUCCESSION, as well as her own creation for HBO Max, I HATE SUZIE, Prebble’s work is distinguished by the marriage of sharp intellect and deep empathy. She emerged with her first play THE SUGAR SYNDROME in 2003 which won her the George Devine Award and a Critics Circle Award for Most Promising New Playwright. 
 
The world premiere of THE EFFECT was co-produced by Headlong and performed at The National Theatre's Cottesloe Theatre from November 2012 - February 2013, starring Billie Piper and Jonjo O'Neill, and winning the Critics Circle Award for Best New Play. A new production will run at The National Theatre’s Lyttelton Theatre this August 2023.
 
 
The new COAL MINE THEATRE boasts an increased seating capacity of up to 120 seats, brand new chairs, and a more spacious, relaxed seating configuration — offering greater comfort to patrons while maintaining the up-close-and-personal performance intimacy that has become the COAL MINE’s hallmark. The company’s new home also offers improved audience amenities including upgraded lobby, bar, and audience washrooms.  The venue is situated directly across from Woodbine subway station.
 
Tickets for the 22.23 season are available at Click Here.



SPONSORED BY THE ROSE THEATRE BRAMPTON






RELATED STORIES - Toronto

1
The Royal Conservatory Announces Its 15th Concert Season Photo
The Royal Conservatory Announces Its 15th Concert Season

Dr. Peter Simon, Michael and Sonja Koerner President & CEO of The Royal Conservatory of Music, Mervon Mehta, Executive Director of Performing Arts, and James Anagnoson, Dean of The Glenn Gould School, has revealed details of the diverse concerts that will make up the 15th concert season at The Royal Conservatory of Music.

2
Kaeja DDance Presents 12th Annual PORCH VIEW DANCES, August 9-13 Photo
Kaeja D'Dance Presents 12th Annual PORCH VIEW DANCES, August 9-13

Kaeja d'Dance's revered and award-winning Porch View Dances (PVD): 'Real People Dancing In Real Spaces' returns to the tree-lined intimacy and multiple outdoor spaces of Toronto's historic Seaton Village from August 9 to 13, 2023.

3
Queens Revealed For the Canadian Production of SIX Photo
Queens Revealed For the Canadian Production of SIX

The Queens have been announced for the Canadian production of SIX, the Tony Award®-winning new musical by Tony Award®-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. Learn more about the show and who will be starring here!

4
Review: CASEY AND DIANA at the Stratford Festival Photo
Review: CASEY AND DIANA at the Stratford Festival

The world premiere of Nick Green’s play CASEY AND DIANA had its opening night at the Stratford Festival’s Studio Theatre on Thursday. This production – directed by Andrew Kushnir – is incredibly powerful. Festival veteran Sean Arbuckle is devastating and captivating in what is quite possibly one of the best performances to ever grace this stage, and he is fully supported by an outstanding cast around him.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: David Zayas is on Cloud Nine This Tonys Season Video Video: David Zayas is on Cloud Nine This Tonys Season
& JULIET's Lorna Courtney Performs 'Baby One More Time' on THE VIEW Video
& JULIET's Lorna Courtney Performs 'Baby One More Time' on THE VIEW
Ben Heats It Up with Choreo from SOME LIKE IT HOT Video
Ben Heats It Up with Choreo from SOME LIKE IT HOT
Miriam Silverman is Starring in the Theatrical Masterpiece You've Never Heard Of Video
Miriam Silverman is Starring in the Theatrical Masterpiece You've Never Heard Of
View all Videos

Toronto SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Peter Pan: The Panto
King's Wharf Theatre (11/08-11/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
St Jacobs Country Playhouse (7/12-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wizard of Oz: The Panto
Huron Country Playhouse South Huron Stage (6/07-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
King's Wharf Theatre (8/10-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sh-Boom: Life Could Be A Dream
Drayton Festival Theatre (8/16-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Midsummer Night's Dream
Canadian Stage (7/21-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Crooner
Huron Country Playhouse South Huron Stage (7/05-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Theatresports
Comedy Bar (12/23-7/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Outlaw by Norm Foster
The Rose Studio (7/06-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fiddler on the Loose
King's Wharf Theatre (7/12-8/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You