THE EFFECT Comes to Coal Mine Theatre in July

Concluding COAL MINE THEATRE’s buzzy first season in their new home at 2076 Danforth Avenue – award-winning director Mitchell Cushman returns to the east end to direct the Canadian premiere of UK writer Lucy Prebble’s Critics Circle award-winning THE EFFECT – on stage July 9 – 30 (Media night: July 13).



An intimate four-hander, in THE EFFECT two young volunteers - Tristan and Connie - agree to take part in a clinical drug trial. Succumbing to the gravitational pull of attraction and love, however, Tristan and Connie manage to throw the trial off-course, much to the frustration of the clinicians involved. This funny, moving and perhaps surprisingly human play explores questions of sanity, neurology, and the limits of medicine, alongside ideas of fate, loyalty, and the inevitability of physical attraction.



The COAL MINE production features a distinguished cast including Aviva Armour-Ostroff, Aris Athanasopoulos, Leah Doz, and Jordan Pettle; the production team is populated with Cushman’s acclaimed collaborators, Set, Lighting, and Props Designer Nick Blais, Projection Designer Laura Warren, Costumer Designer Cindy Dzib, and Sound Designer and Composer James Smith.



“Fans of Succession who are bereft that the show is over – this one’s for you!” enthuses COAL MINE co-founder Ted Dykstra. “Lucy Prebble is one of the sharpest and most surprising writers on the world stage right now. She has a unique and distinct ability to take things in unexpected directions and her wit is as sharp as they come - in director Mitchell Cushman’s hands, this is a must-see for the summer.”



A writer for stage, film, and television known for her hit breakthrough play ENRON, her work on HBO’s singular global hit SUCCESSION, as well as her own creation for HBO Max, I HATE SUZIE, Prebble’s work is distinguished by the marriage of sharp intellect and deep empathy. She emerged with her first play THE SUGAR SYNDROME in 2003 which won her the George Devine Award and a Critics Circle Award for Most Promising New Playwright.



The world premiere of THE EFFECT was co-produced by Headlong and performed at The National Theatre's Cottesloe Theatre from November 2012 - February 2013, starring Billie Piper and Jonjo O'Neill, and winning the Critics Circle Award for Best New Play. A new production will run at The National Theatre’s Lyttelton Theatre this August 2023.





The new COAL MINE THEATRE boasts an increased seating capacity of up to 120 seats, brand new chairs, and a more spacious, relaxed seating configuration — offering greater comfort to patrons while maintaining the up-close-and-personal performance intimacy that has become the COAL MINE’s hallmark. The company’s new home also offers improved audience amenities including upgraded lobby, bar, and audience washrooms. The venue is situated directly across from Woodbine subway station.



