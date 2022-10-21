Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE ANDY KIM CHRISTMAS Returns To Massey Hall This November

The 18th iteration of the renowned concert series sees Andy Kim bring Canada's most decorated musical talent together for an evening of cheer.

Toronto News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 21, 2022  
THE ANDY KIM CHRISTMAS Returns To Massey Hall This November

The Andy Kim Christmas returns to Toronto's Massey Hall Wednesday, December 7 with a collection of iconic performers celebrating this year's holiday season.

The 18th iteration of the renowned concert series sees Andy Kim bring Canada's most decorated musical talent together for an evening of cheer with all proceeds donated to CAMH Gifts of Light.

Tickets to The Andy Kim Christmas will be available for purchase Friday, October 28 at 10 am at masseyhall.com and ticketmaster.ca. Tickets start at $35.50- $85.50 plus fees. The full line up of special guests will be announced in the coming weeks.

"I'm thrilled to mark the 2022 holiday season the best way I know how - with a joyful musical showcase amongst many friends and fans," said Andy Kim. "I can't wait to soon reveal the other special guests that will join me at Toronto's legendary Massey Hall. Bringing the music community together in the spirit of giving, it's a true privilege to raise funds once again for CAMH Gifts of Light."

Audiences at the charity event will enjoy a classic variety entertainment show with special holiday performances from the nation's top talent. Andy Kim's previous guests include Alex Lifeson, Arkells, Barenaked Ladies, Billy Talent, Bobby Bazini, BUCK65, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Choir! Choir! Choir!, City and Colour, Colin James, Cowboy Junkies, Feist, Georgia Harmer, Jacksoul, Jake Clemons, Jully Black, Kim Mitchell, Lights, Maestro, Men Without Hats, Michel Pagliaro, Nelly Furtado, Ron Sexsmith, Russell Peters, Sam Roberts, Sarah McLachlan, Serena Ryder, Sloan, The Sheepdogs, The Strumbellas, The Trews, Tom Cochrane, Tom Wilson, Tyler Shaw, William Prince among many others

For priority ticket access, fans can become a Platinum Friends First member.

For the concert lover who lives for those 'you just had to be there' moments. With advance notice for upcoming shows, and chances to win that golden ticket for more 'best nights of your life'. Fans can pick between three levels: Friend, Platinum with access to pre-sales, and Royal.

Learn more about membership options at mhrth.com/about/membership.





More Hot Stories For You


THE ANDY KIM CHRISTMAS Returns To Massey Hall This NovemberTHE ANDY KIM CHRISTMAS Returns To Massey Hall This November
October 21, 2022

The Andy Kim Christmas returns to Toronto's Massey Hall Wednesday, December 7 with a collection of iconic performers celebrating this year's holiday season.
Coal Mine Theatre Announces Location Of New Venue Following September FireCoal Mine Theatre Announces Location Of New Venue Following September Fire
October 21, 2022

Following previous announcements that the first two planned shows of the 22.23 season, Jani Lauzon's PROPHECY FOG and THE EFFECT by Lucy Prebble, have been rescheduled following the fire that broke out in the theatre at 1454 Danforth in early September, COAL MINE THEATRE is thrilled to confirm that they have secured a new location.
World Premiere of Hannah Moscovitch's POST-DEMOCRACY to Open at Tarragon Theatre in NovemberWorld Premiere of Hannah Moscovitch's POST-DEMOCRACY to Open at Tarragon Theatre in November
October 21, 2022

Mike Payette Artistic Director of Tarragon Theatre and Managing Director Andrea Vagianos will present the World Premiere of Post-Democracy, which ends the calendar year at Tarragon. The play, written by Hannah Moscovitch, runs in the Mainspace from November 8 - December 4, 2022 (opening November 16, media opening November 17). 
Finalists Announced For Canada's Biggest Opera Voice CompetitionFinalists Announced For Canada's Biggest Opera Voice Competition
October 21, 2022

Following live auditions across the country, seven of Canada's most promising new opera singers have been selected to compete in the Canadian Opera Company's Centre Stage: Ensemble Studio Competition on November 3, 2022 at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts. All proceeds from the evening support the COC's groundbreaking artist development program, the Ensemble Studio.
The CineFAM Film Festival To Present Original Works By Canadian Women And Non-Binary Creators Of ColourThe CineFAM Film Festival To Present Original Works By Canadian Women And Non-Binary Creators Of Colour
October 20, 2022

The 6th annual CineFAM Film Festival is back in-person on Saturday October 22nd, 6:30pm and Sunday October 23rd, 6:00pm at the Carlton Cinema, 20 Carlton Street, Toronto celebrating limitless imagination and bold original film stories by Canadian women and non-binary creators of colour!