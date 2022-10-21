THE ANDY KIM CHRISTMAS Returns To Massey Hall This November

The Andy Kim Christmas returns to Toronto's Massey Hall Wednesday, December 7 with a collection of iconic performers celebrating this year's holiday season.

The 18th iteration of the renowned concert series sees Andy Kim bring Canada's most decorated musical talent together for an evening of cheer with all proceeds donated to CAMH Gifts of Light.

Tickets to The Andy Kim Christmas will be available for purchase Friday, October 28 at 10 am at masseyhall.com and ticketmaster.ca. Tickets start at $35.50- $85.50 plus fees. The full line up of special guests will be announced in the coming weeks.

"I'm thrilled to mark the 2022 holiday season the best way I know how - with a joyful musical showcase amongst many friends and fans," said Andy Kim. "I can't wait to soon reveal the other special guests that will join me at Toronto's legendary Massey Hall. Bringing the music community together in the spirit of giving, it's a true privilege to raise funds once again for CAMH Gifts of Light."

Audiences at the charity event will enjoy a classic variety entertainment show with special holiday performances from the nation's top talent. Andy Kim's previous guests include Alex Lifeson, Arkells, Barenaked Ladies, Billy Talent, Bobby Bazini, BUCK65, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Choir! Choir! Choir!, City and Colour, Colin James, Cowboy Junkies, Feist, Georgia Harmer, Jacksoul, Jake Clemons, Jully Black, Kim Mitchell, Lights, Maestro, Men Without Hats, Michel Pagliaro, Nelly Furtado, Ron Sexsmith, Russell Peters, Sam Roberts, Sarah McLachlan, Serena Ryder, Sloan, The Sheepdogs, The Strumbellas, The Trews, Tom Cochrane, Tom Wilson, Tyler Shaw, William Prince among many others

For priority ticket access, fans can become a Platinum Friends First member.

For the concert lover who lives for those 'you just had to be there' moments. With advance notice for upcoming shows, and chances to win that golden ticket for more 'best nights of your life'. Fans can pick between three levels: Friend, Platinum with access to pre-sales, and Royal.

Learn more about membership options at mhrth.com/about/membership.