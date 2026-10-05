Student Blog: The Curtis Connection

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At its heart, S.E. Hinton’s The Outsiders is a story about friendship, brotherhood, and the families we choose. Set in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the novel follows Ponyboy Curtis and his fellow “Greasers” as they navigate loss, hardship, and the uncertainty of growing up. While the story is often remembered for the rivalry between two rival gangs, the Greasers and the Socs, its emotional core lies elsewhere: in the relationships that hold people together when everything else threatens to pull them apart.

The Curtis brothers, Darrel, Sodapop, and Ponyboy, are the heart of that story. After the loss of their parents, they rely on one another not only as brothers by blood, but as a family determined to stay together against impossible odds. Around them stands The Greasers, who become something more than friends. The Greasers form a chosen family built on loyalty, love, sacrifice, and the understanding that no one should have to face the world alone.

That is why The Outsiders has endured for generations. Beneath its conflicts and tragedies is a simple truth: the people who stand beside us can become just as important as the family we are born into. Friendship becomes brotherhood. Brotherhood becomes family.

And sometimes, life has a way of reflecting art. For Noah Pacht and Travis Roy Rogers, friendship has always been at the center of the story. Long before either of them stepped into the world of The Outsiders, they found each other at Carnegie Mellon University’s School of Drama. Side by side as classmates and room mates all four years of college, they trained through long rehearsals, challenging classes, moments of doubt, and moments of triumph. They shared the experience of pursuing the same dream, understanding the sacrifices, pressures, and hopes that come with dedicating your life to storytelling.

Over time, that shared journey became something deeper than simply being classmates. Like so many of the relationships at the heart of The Outsiders, their friendship was built on trust, support, and the kind of understanding that comes from growing alongside someone through some of the most formative years of your life.

That bond followed them to New York City for their college showcase, where they sat together inside the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on Broadway, watching their friend and fellow Carnegie Mellon alumnus, Jason Schmidt, originate the role of Sodapop Curtis in The Outsiders. In that moment, they were simply two best friends in an audience, watching a story they loved unfold in front of them.

Neither of them could have known that one day, they would become part of that story themselves.

The same story they once watched from the audience would eventually become the story they carried night after night. What had once been a shared dream between two friends was quietly becoming reality, even if neither of them could see it yet.

Then came the call.

One for Broadway. One for the first national tour.

Two roles in the same world they had once admired from the audience.

Noah Pacht as Ponyboy Curtis on Broadway.

Travis Roy Rogers as Darrel Curtis on the first national tour.

Two friends. Two stages. The same family.

Now, night after night, they carry the same family onstage. One gives voice to Ponyboy’s quiet wonder and aching dreams. The other holds Darry’s weight, his protection, his love worn like responsibility. Different cities. Different stages. One story held between them.

Some bonds don’t break.

Some stories choose you before you realize you’ve been chosen.

Like the sunset that stretches over Tulsa, their brotherhood stretches across stages, across miles, across time.

Something was already taking shape long before either of them realized what it would become, a quiet alignment between friendship and story, between real life and the world they would eventually step into. Not coincidence, but something that now feels like it was always moving in a single direction.

And then it revealed its name.

The Curtis Connection.

Two friends.

Two Curtis brothers.

One story.

A friendship that stays gold.

And maybe that is the simplest truth of it all. Just like Ponyboy says at the very beginning of the musical: “That’s how the story starts. At some point other forces like fate and luck and magic will take those words and turn them into something else. Something that nobody could have possibly imagined.”

For Noah and Travis, those forces led them here.

They were never really stepping into the story at all. They were only catching up to something that had already been waiting for them. As if the universe always knew they were meant to be brothers. As Darrel says, “it runs in the family.”

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