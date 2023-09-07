Stratford Festival Extends MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT for Two Weeks

The Stratford Festival’s Monty Python’s Spamalot is being extended! The production will now play until Sunday, November 12, giving people an additional two weeks to see the hit musical comedy.



The show has been packing the Avon Theatre since it hit the stage in May. It even attracted creator Eric Idle, who loved the show and got up on stage to sing “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life” with the cast.

Stratford favourite Jonathan Goad leads the production, playing King Arthur, with Eddie Glen as his trusty sidekick, Patsy. The production also features Aaron Krohn as Sir Lancelot, Trevor Patt as Sir Robin and Liam Tobin as Sir Dennis Galahad.



The Lady of the Lake, played until Labour Day weekend by Jennifer Rider-Shaw (now on maternity leave), is played by Kimberly-Ann Truong, well remembered for her wonderfully outrageous portrayal of Columbia in The Rocky Horror Show, another Stratford musical extended to meet demand.



The cast also includes Eric Abel, Carla Bennett, Devon Michael Brown, Amanda De Freitas, Aidan deSalaiz, Josh Doig, Henry Firmston, Evangelia Kambites, McKinley Knuckle, Bethany Kovarik, Gracie Mack, Ayrin Mackie, Anthony MacPherson, Heather McGuigan, Kyla Musselman and Jason Sermonia.



This uproarious musical comedy with book and lyrics by Eric Idle, and music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle, was directed by Lezlie Wade with Choreographer Jesse Robb, Music Director Laura Burton, Designer David Boechler, Lighting Designer Renée Brode, Projection Designer Sean Nieuwenhuis and Sound Designer emily c. porter.



The show offers up a hefty share of irreverence in a hilarious spoof of the story of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table as they go in search of the Holy Grail.

Photo credit: David Hou