Small but Mighty Productions to Present NOT A CULT THE MUSICAL in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Small but Mighty Productions has announced the world premiere of "Not A Cult: The Musical", a campy, thrilling, and retro journey to ReJoyce Camp Retreat in the fabulous year of 1982.

Written by Melly Magrath, with lyrics by Melly Magrath, Quinton Naughton, and Caitlin Turner, and featuring music composed by Quinton Naughton.

"Not a Cult" will be slashing and jiving onto the stage this November at Alumnae Theatre's Mainspace. If you're feeling depressed, lonely, or in need of a reset, this show will bring you all the JOY you seek!

SHOW DATES:

November 6th: Preview 7:30pm

November 7th: 7:30pm

November 8th: 7:30pm

November 9th: 1:30 pm & 7:30pm

November 10th: 1:30 pm & 7:30pm

ABOUT THE SHOW:

"Not A Cult", set in the iconic early 80s, takes place at ReJoyce Camp Retreat for the depressed, the troubled, and the downtrodden. In the rising culture of "good vibes" and "wellness", our leader Joy has created a method of helping those in need with her unique and slightly controversial program. We find our misfits here, bringing their own sinful pasts and stories with them. Will they conform? Will they fall in love? Will they die an untimely death? You'll have to come see the show to find out.

This show has everything! Comedy, slasher horror, sunshine, aerobics, love, love bombing, a crazy mystery woman, and tonnes of JOY!

Visit Alumnae Theatre's Mainspace from November 6th to November 10th for 80s pop, camp, and definitely, certainly, not a cult.

"I am so excited to be a part of this unique and hilarious project. Contributing to new Canadian work in the arts is essential for our industry to thrive. It brings me so much JOY to bring life, love and laughter to the stage." - Mallary Davenport, Director

CREATIVE TEAM

Director: Mallary Davenport

Music Director: Quinton Naughton

Stage Manager: Zahra Esmail

Producers: Melly Magrath, Caitlin Turner

CAST

The cast includes Bebe Brunjes, José Andrés Bordas, Jim Kelly, Caitlyn Lopez-Howie, Jamie Rice Mauranda Nunes, April Rebecca, Bartu Suer, Azaria Shams, and Caitlin Turner.

SHOW LOCATION

Alumnae Theatre Company

70 Berkeley Street

Toronto, Ontario

PARKING

There are two parking paid Parking garages by Alumnae Theatre

323 Richmond St E Parking Garage (There is also an Entrance on 75 Sherbourne St)

348 King St E Parking Lot

TICKETS

To purchase tickets please visit:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/not-a-cult-the-musical-tickets-100094778

ABOUT SMALL BUT MIGHTY PRODUCTIONS:

Founded by Caitlin Turner and Melly Magrath, Small but Mighty Productions is a dynamic theatre company dedicated to creating original Canadian works and new musicals that provide a platform for underrepresented voices. Our mission revolves around empowering women and femme folks, offering them dynamic roles while championing queer representation in the world of performing arts. Committed to pushing boundaries and challenging the status quo, Small but Mighty Productions is known for delivering exceptional theatrical experiences that leave a lasting impact on audiences. "Not a Cult" is the latest addition to their impressive repertoire of original productions.

https://smallbutmightyproductions.ca/

Comments