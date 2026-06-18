Sean Jones Will Return to Casa Loma With SOUL IN THE CITY

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Entertainer Sean Jones will bring back old school R&B to Casa Loma for one night only. The performance is set for July 15 at 7:30pm.

"Soul in the City” returns with special guests Aion Clarke, Ava Marie and more. Get ready for a soulful night under the stars with old friends, great food, a glass of wine and tunes that expand your soul as only Jones can do. Sean Jones' has a seat at the music industry table and a reputation of immense respect amongst fellow artists across the country. Jones brings an unmatched intimacy, passion and energy to the stage that has audiences on their feet. Casa Loma's “Soul In The City” shows were sold out with a waiting list every week thanks to the mass audience appeal of Sean Jones.

Jones is loved by his fans, contributing to his ability to pack the house every night. From his popular residencies to sold out shows in Canada, US and Internationally. Jones opened for Ellen Degeneres' Arena tour, has shared the stage with music legends Stevie Wonder, Natalie Cole, David Foster, Usher, Beyoncé, Macy Gray, Eric Benét, Alan Frew, Divine Brown, and Jully Black to name a few and appeared on a Billboard high above the Iconic Sankofa Square (formally Dundas Square). Jones also became the first-ever musical ambassador for WestJet, where he created the popular WestJet Boarding Sessions.

The artist continues to evolve. His single “Don't Forget Me When I'm Gone” from the US feature film “Sons 2 The Grave” was nominated for a Hollywood Music Award. The multi-talented performer wrapped a successful Soul series at the Harbourfront Concert Stage, a summer's residency at the iconic Palais Royale and the legendary El Mocambo where he recently returned with a massive sell out 80's concert night. Jones brought his producing talents to the successful Holiday Soul in Hamilton in support of the local food banks. He also co-hosted and performed at the 2025 Christmas with the Clemons at the TELUS Centre in Toronto.

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