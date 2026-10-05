Scott Thompson to Present THE LAST GLORY HOLE at Factory Theatre

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Scott Thompson will present the world premiere of The Last Glory Hole for five shows only from November 5-8, 2026 at Factory Theatre Mainspace in Toronto. The Last Glory Hole is a new one person show starring Scott as his most famous character and long time alter ego Buddy Cole, a flamboyant gay bar fly renowned for his wit, style, and nose for danger.

Written and performed by Scott Thompson, The Last Glory Hole is a series of all new, hilarious, raunchy, and provocative monologues touching on everything from the state of sensitivity in modern society to Buddy's globetrotting adventures through the ballrooms, boardrooms, and bedrooms of the planet.

Scott Thompson is a member of the groundbreaking comedy troupe The Kids In The Hall, and is well known for his role as Brian, the loyal assistant to Hank Kingsley on Garry Shandling's groundbreaking HBO series, The Larry Sanders Show, and as Jimmy Price, the wry FBI agent on Bryan Fuller's NBC series Hannibal. On stage and screen Scott Thompson has done more ground breaking than an architect, and that doesn't even touch on all the other shows he's appeared in from Adult Swim's Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!, to his career as a standup comedian, and purveyor of one person shows such as Après le Déluge – The Buddy Cole Monologues, or the Buddy Cole memoir written with Paul Bellini, Buddy Babylon, his visual art, his countless talk shows, and hosting appearances, his recording career with his rock band Mouth Congress, or even his multiple websites and blogs beginning in 1996 with the, yes, groundbreaking website 'Scottland,' the original seed from which “NewScottLand” grew and which subsequently gave birth to this new iteration “NewScottLandLand”! Scott is also pleased to announce his appearance as Edward, the producer from hell on Jared Keeso's upcoming miniseries I Kill the Bear.

The Last Glory Hole

Starring Scott Thompson

November 5-8, 2026

Factory Theatre Mainspace

125 Bathurst Street in Toronto

Tickets are $65 plus fees

purchase.factorytheatre.ca

Limited $50 plus fees Seniors/Arts Workers tickets available Thursday November 5 at 7:30 pm and Saturday November 7 at 2pm.

Limited $25 Student tickets plus fees available with Student ID available Thursday November 5 at 7:30pm and Saturday November 7 at 2pm.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 05 Hrs 08 Min 16 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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