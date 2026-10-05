Scott Thompson to Present THE LAST GLORY HOLE at Factory Theatre
The world premiere of the one-person show runs at Factory Theatre Mainspace in Toronto.
Scott Thompson will present the world premiere of The Last Glory Hole for five shows only from November 5-8, 2026 at Factory Theatre Mainspace in Toronto. The Last Glory Hole is a new one person show starring Scott as his most famous character and long time alter ego Buddy Cole, a flamboyant gay bar fly renowned for his wit, style, and nose for danger.
Written and performed by Scott Thompson, The Last Glory Hole is a series of all new, hilarious, raunchy, and provocative monologues touching on everything from the state of sensitivity in modern society to Buddy's globetrotting adventures through the ballrooms, boardrooms, and bedrooms of the planet.
Scott Thompson is a member of the groundbreaking comedy troupe The Kids In The Hall, and is well known for his role as Brian, the loyal assistant to Hank Kingsley on Garry Shandling's groundbreaking HBO series, The Larry Sanders Show, and as Jimmy Price, the wry FBI agent on Bryan Fuller's NBC series Hannibal. On stage and screen Scott Thompson has done more ground breaking than an architect, and that doesn't even touch on all the other shows he's appeared in from Adult Swim's Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!, to his career as a standup comedian, and purveyor of one person shows such as Après le Déluge – The Buddy Cole Monologues, or the Buddy Cole memoir written with Paul Bellini, Buddy Babylon, his visual art, his countless talk shows, and hosting appearances, his recording career with his rock band Mouth Congress, or even his multiple websites and blogs beginning in 1996 with the, yes, groundbreaking website 'Scottland,' the original seed from which “NewScottLand” grew and which subsequently gave birth to this new iteration “NewScottLandLand”! Scott is also pleased to announce his appearance as Edward, the producer from hell on Jared Keeso's upcoming miniseries I Kill the Bear.
The Last Glory Hole
Starring Scott Thompson
November 5-8, 2026
Factory Theatre Mainspace
125 Bathurst Street in Toronto
Tickets are $65 plus fees
purchase.factorytheatre.ca
Limited $50 plus fees Seniors/Arts Workers tickets available Thursday November 5 at 7:30 pm and Saturday November 7 at 2pm.
Limited $25 Student tickets plus fees available with Student ID available Thursday November 5 at 7:30pm and Saturday November 7 at 2pm.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
Grand Soft Day
Young People's Theatre (4/24-5/02)
|
UNIONVILLE CANADA DAY CELEBRATION
Unionville Millennium Square (7/01-7/01)
|
Immersion Festival
Betty Oliphant Theatre (11/08-11/22)
|
The Importance of Being Earnest
Stratford Festival (5/19-10/23) PHOTOS
|
Valentine's Bachata & Social Dance Night | Access Ballroom Toronto
Access Ballroom (2/13-2/13)
|
PREDICTABLE HOLIDAY ROM-COM: THE MUSICAL
Terminal Theatre (12/17-1/03)
|
Battles
Young People's Theatre (4/26-5/06)
|
Get Down Tonight!
Marsh Street Centre (10/14-10/17)
|
Buster Canfield's Nutcracker Prince vs the Rat King
Red Sandcastle Theatre (12/17-12/20)
|
An Evening of Hypnosis & Improv with Asad Mecci & Colin Mochrie
Kingston Grand Theatre (11/10-11/10)