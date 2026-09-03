BACKSTAGE BASH to Celebrate Grand Theatre's 125th Anniversary

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125 years later to the day, the Grand Theatre is marking the anniversary of its first opening night and the first performance on the historic boards of the Spriet Stage. The theatre is bringing back a local favourite, Backstage Bash, to celebrate on Wednesday, September 9.

BACKSTAGE BASH AT THE GRAND THEATRE

4 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9

The New Grand Opera House at 471 Richmond Street opened on September 9, 1901 with a performance of Way Down East. In the 125 years that have followed, the Grand has been a home for community and culture in the heart of Downtown London.

A symbol of London's growing confidence, the New Grand Opera House could house up to 1,850 patrons, had its own phone number (176), and boasted a striking proscenium arch, painted by muralist Frederick S. Challener. Equipped with electricity and impressive stage technology, the Grand attracted the finest touring productions from across North America.

The New Grand Opera House c. 1911

Today, the original stage, arch, and mural still stand – untouched by transformational renovations to the building itself. More than 125 years later, this remarkable building continues to welcome audiences through the same doors, reminding us that great theatres are built not only of brick and stone, but of the people who fill them.

Backstage Bash will welcome London through the theatre's backstage access and then directly onto the stage to celebrate. Audiences can stand on the 125-year-old stage while enjoying live music by KJ and Motones and Mark Swan's GOOD HANG. Youth Opportunities Unlimited will be on site serving up BBQ favourites, and the Grand's lobby bars will be open for the occasion.

Between bands and BBQ, guests are invited to explore three levels – and more than a century of history – on display throughout the theatre's lobby spaces. The exhibition, Grand: 125 Years of Live Performance, will be open to the public for the first time at Backstage Bash and will remain on display for audiences throughout the Grand Theatre's upcoming 2026/27 Season: All in Grand Time. The exhibition was curated by local historian and communicator, Jo Jennings, and features the work of Research Assistants Meghan Falco and Kira McCallum, students at Western University's Faculty of Arts & Humanities.

The Grand Theatre acknowledges the critical roles of photographers, journalists, historians, & archivists in documenting and preserving our shared story, including:

Ivey Family London Room, London Public Library

London Free Press & Postmedia

Museum London

University of Guelph Library Archival and Special Collections

Western Libraries – Archives and Special Collections

Western University – Faculty of Arts & Humanities

London Public Library joins the Grand in marking this milestone anniversary, with the Ivey Family London Room mounting a commemorative display featuring original artifacts throughout the month of September.

London and its theatre community are invited to join the storytelling of the Grand's 125th. The theatre is gathering its shared history, bringing together the stories of all those who have been part of the New Grand Opera House, London Little Theatre, Theatre London, the Grand Theatre - and all of the moments in between. Audiences, neighbours, artists, and staff are invited to share memories, moments, photos, and artifacts with the Grand on social media, via email to socialmedia@grandtheatre.com, or through the 125th anniversary website at grandtheatre.com/125.

https://youtu.be/VItzB26goUc'si=fXYzlVX8eMk0neKW

To learn more about the Grand Theatre's historic 125 years, visit grandtheatre.com/125. Explore the Grand's upcoming 2026/27 Season: All in Grand Time by visiting grandtheatre.com/2627-season. Stay connected with the Grand and peek behind the scenes by following @thegrandlondon and #GrandTheatre on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, Threads, Bluesky, YouTube, & TikTok.

The Grand Theatre gratefully acknowledges Backstage Bash partners Downtown London, New Era Grafix, and the Paul Seed Fund for their support of the Grand Theatre's 125th Anniversary celebrations.

The Grand Theatre's upcoming 2026/27 Season: All In Grand Time is made possible through the generous support of Season Sponsor BMO, Downtown Community Partner Old Oak Properties, Pay-What-You-Can Presenting Sponsor Canada Life, Emerging Artist Talent Sponsor TD, Student Club Presenting Sponsor Lexus of London, Holiday Wish for Kids Presenting Sponsor Sifton Family Foundation, Lerners Stage Sponsor Lerners, our 2026/27 Season Title Sponsors Linda & Bill Ross, BlueStone Properties, Digital Extremes, London Hydro, and McCormick Canada, and public funders the City of London, Canada Council for the Arts, Ontario Arts Council, and the Province of Ontario, and all our community partners and business sponsors.

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The Grand Theatre is located on the traditional territories of the Original storytellers and caretakers of this land and the Nations, both settler and Indigenous, who continue to uphold the various treaties of the Anishinaabek, Haudenosaunee, and Lunaapéewak. We value the significant historical and contemporary contributions of local and regional First Nations, and all of the Original Peoples of Turtle Island (colonially known as North America), and acknowledge the traditional lands upon which we live, work, share, and tell stories together.

ABOUT THE GRAND THEATRE – WORLD CURIOUS. LONDON MADE.

The Grand Theatre is known for world-class theatre created and built in London, Ontario. As southwestern Ontario's premier producing theatre and one of the most beautiful theatre spaces in Canada, the company has deep ties to the community and to its artists, artisans, and technicians.

As a vibrant cultural hub and not-for-profit professional theatre, the Grand serves to gather, inspire, and entertain audiences in London and beyond. At our home in downtown London, we create productions on two stages: the Spriet Stage (839 seats) and the Auburn Developments Stage (144 seats). The Grand season of theatrical offerings runs from September to May, and we collaborate with companies and artists across the country through our co-productions that see London Made artistic and creative work travel to audiences nation-wide. Through our successful New Play Development Program, the Grand is committed to developing and premiering new, original works and supporting the growth and reach of theatre writers and creators. Our recently renovated venue offers a contemporary and welcoming environment that is also home to several successful music series, community arts rentals, and cultural and special events.

A cornerstone of the organization is our place as a teaching theatre, exemplified in our many mentorship programs and highlighted in our annual Grand Theatre High School Project. As the first program of its kind in the country and currently in its twenty-eighth year, the High School Project involves as many as one hundred high school participants annually from schools across the region. These students participate at no cost and take on roles both on stage and off, in a fully realized mainstage production under the direction of a professional creative team.

For more information, visit: grandtheatre.com.

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