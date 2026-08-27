 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Video: Todd Hunter Talks Love, Loss and Playing Collins in RENT at Neptune Theatre

Geordie Brown joins Hunter for a candid discussion on the Halifax production's set, designed by Jean-Pierre Cloutier.

By:



In a new video, Broadway's Todd Hunter (Victor/Victoria, Side Show, The Who's Tommy) sits down with castmate Geordie Brown for a candid conversation about his performing career, and how his time living in New York during the AIDS epidemic has led him to performing Jonathan Larson's RENT in 2026.

"A Conversation with Todd Hunter" begins with Hunter (who plays 'Tom Collins') seated with Brown (who plays 'Mark Cohen') in front of the set (designed by Jean-Pierre Cloutier) of Neptune Theatre's production of RENT, in Halifax, Nova Scotia. They discuss the unlikely trajectory of Hunter's storied Broadway career ultimately leading him to Canada to work as a counselling therapist. Hunter shares candid stories about working with Julie Andrews, Chita Rivera, Liza Minelli, his good friend Jennifer Lewis, and his mentor Maurice Hines Jr.

Hunter then shares heartfelt stories about living in New York as an artist during the AIDS epidemic, losing many friends and his partner to the disease. He says that until now, he wasn't ready to perform RENT, and that he had been avoiding the musical for many years. He describes performing the role of Collins as reliving his real-life heartbreak 8 times a week, and credits his training as a therapist for giving him the tools to embrace the material today.

RENT runs until August 30, 2026 at Neptune Theatre in Halifax. 

Click Here to Get Tickets
Need more Toronto Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Toronto SHOWS

ELECTRIC SILENCE in Toronto ELECTRIC SILENCE
Cornell Recital Hall (4/10-4/10)
Mean Girls in Toronto Mean Girls
Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts (9/24-9/27)
AC/DC in Toronto AC/DC
Rogers Stadium (9/16-9/16)
SYMPHONY UNDER THE STARS in Toronto SYMPHONY UNDER THE STARS
Collingwood Music Festival (7/11-7/11)
A Very Merry Magic Show in Toronto A Very Merry Magic Show
Wychwood Theatre (12/19-12/23)
The Second City Toronto: Mainstage Comedy 92nd Revue in Toronto The Second City Toronto: Mainstage Comedy 92nd Revue
The Second City (8/18-10/04)
2627 PAC Present Season in Toronto 2627 PAC Present Season
First Ontario Performing Arts Center (9/22-5/22)
Death of a Salesman in Toronto Death of a Salesman
Stratford Festival (5/05-10/24) PHOTOS
The Hobbit in Toronto The Hobbit
Stratford Festival (4/21-10/23) PHOTOS
Improv Movie Night! in Toronto Improv Movie Night!
The John Candy Box Theatre (8/14-9/24) PHOTOS VIDEOS
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets