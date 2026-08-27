Video: Todd Hunter Talks Love, Loss and Playing Collins in RENT at Neptune Theatre

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In a new video, Broadway's Todd Hunter (Victor/Victoria, Side Show, The Who's Tommy) sits down with castmate Geordie Brown for a candid conversation about his performing career, and how his time living in New York during the AIDS epidemic has led him to performing Jonathan Larson's RENT in 2026.

"A Conversation with Todd Hunter" begins with Hunter (who plays 'Tom Collins') seated with Brown (who plays 'Mark Cohen') in front of the set (designed by Jean-Pierre Cloutier) of Neptune Theatre's production of RENT, in Halifax, Nova Scotia. They discuss the unlikely trajectory of Hunter's storied Broadway career ultimately leading him to Canada to work as a counselling therapist. Hunter shares candid stories about working with Julie Andrews, Chita Rivera, Liza Minelli, his good friend Jennifer Lewis, and his mentor Maurice Hines Jr.

Hunter then shares heartfelt stories about living in New York as an artist during the AIDS epidemic, losing many friends and his partner to the disease. He says that until now, he wasn't ready to perform RENT, and that he had been avoiding the musical for many years. He describes performing the role of Collins as reliving his real-life heartbreak 8 times a week, and credits his training as a therapist for giving him the tools to embrace the material today.

RENT runs until August 30, 2026 at Neptune Theatre in Halifax.

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