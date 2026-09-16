Rhiannon Giddens to Perform at Massey Hall in Toronto
The Grammy-winning artist and composer brings her folk music to Canada's historic venue.
Massey Hall will present acclaimed folk singer-songwriter, Rhiannon Giddens on Monday, February 22, 2027, at 8pm at Massey Hall.
Rhiannon Giddens has made a singular, iconic career out of stretching her brand of folk music, with its miles-deep historical roots and contemporary sensibilities, into just about every field imaginable. A two-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer and multi-instrumentalist, MacArthur “Genius” grant recipient, Pulitzer Prize winner, and composer of opera, ballet, and film, Giddens has centered her work around the mission of lifting up people whose contributions to American musical history have previously been overlooked or erased, and advocating for a more accurate understanding of the country's musical origins through art.
Giddens has released three albums under her own name and two in collaboration with Italian multi-instrumentalist Francesco Turrisi, all on Nonesuch Records. American Railroad, her first album in collaboration with the Silkroad Ensemble, was released in November 2024. A collaboration with Justin Robinson, What Did the Blackbird Say to the Crow, was released in April 2025.
Tickets are available this Friday, September 18 via www.masseyhall.com/tickets or 416-872-4255. Membership pre-sales are available. Click here for details.
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