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Principal Dancer Heather Ogden Will Depart National Ballet of Canada

James Kudelka will create a new work for the retiring dancer during the company's 75th anniversary season.

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Principal Dancer Heather Ogden Will Depart National Ballet of Canada

Hope Muir, Joan and Jerry Lozinski Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, have announced that Principal Dancer Heather Ogden will retire at the end of the 2026/27 season after 29 brilliant years with The National Ballet of Canada.  

Ogden’s extraordinary career will be celebrated throughout the season, culminating in a farewell gala honouring her on June 8. This very special evening will feature excerpts of repertoire significant to Ogden’s career along with a new work by  former Artistic Director James Kudelka created especially for her, renewing a partnership that began in 1998 when Ogden joined the National Ballet. A fitting tribute to a much-loved artist whose contributions have enriched both the company and dance in Canada. 

“The National Ballet of Canada has been such an important part of my life for nearly 30 years. I joined the company when I was very young and, in many ways, I grew up here – as a dancer, an artist and a person. I’m deeply grateful for the many incredible roles I have had the privilege to dance and, above all, for the artists, choreographers and colleagues who have shaped and inspired me along the way. To take my final bow during the company’s 75th anniversary season feels especially meaningful. I am proud to be part of its history and hope that, in my own way, I’ve contributed something to a company that has given me so much,” said Ogden. 

One of Canada’s finest dancers, Ogden is a quintessential classical ballerina – a beloved Princess Aurora in The Sleeping Beauty, Juliet in Romeo and Juliet and Odette/Odile in Swan Lake, always equal parts serenity and steel. She is also renowned for her interpretations of George Balanchine’s works and has delivered powerful performances in contemporary ballets including Nijinsky, MADDADDAM and the work of Crystal Pite

As Ogden prepares to take her final bow as Principal Dancer at the end of this season, the National Ballet honours her legacy of excellence, contributions to dance in Canada and the lasting imprint she has made on the company.   

Principal Dancer Heather Ogden Will Depart National Ballet of Canada Image

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