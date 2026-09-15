Kenny Wayne Shepherd to Perform at Massey Hall
The blues guitarist extends his 30th anniversary tour celebrating his landmark debut album Ledbetter Heights.
Massey Hall welcomes back blues guitar virtuoso Kenny Wayne Shepherd to the legendary Allan Slaight Stage on Saturday, March 27, 2027, at 8pm at Massey Hall.
Following an extensive 2026 run celebrating the album that launched his career, platinum-selling, six-time GRAMMY-nominated blues-rock guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd has announced that his Ledbetter Heights 30th Anniversary Tour will continue into 2027 due to demand.
The 2027 extension continues a celebration that has taken Shepherd across the U.S. and internationally throughout 2026, performing his landmark 1995 debut Ledbetter Heights in its entirety for the first time, alongside a career-spanning set drawn from three decades of music.
The tour coincides with the release of Ledbetter Heights (The 30th Anniversary Sessions), Shepherd's newly recorded version of the album that first introduced him to the world. Released in May, the project revisits the original 12-song collection from the perspective of an artist shaped by three decades of touring, recording, and collaboration. The album was preceded by new versions of “Deja Voodoo,” “One Foot on the Path,” and “Born With A Broken Heart,” each offering a glimpse at how Shepherd approached the material with a deeper sense of nuance and intention while preserving the fire of the original recordings.
“This is the album that put me on the map. My goal has always been to make timeless music,” Shepherd says. “Unfiltered and straight from the heart.”
Thirty years ago, Shepherd was a Fender Strat-wielding teenager from Shreveport, Louisiana, emerging at a time when grunge dominated the cultural conversation. Unapologetically rooted in a genre often pushed to the margins, his combination of fiery fretwork, pop-rock hooks, and deep reverence for the blues connected with a new generation of listeners.
Three decades later, the anniversary sessions bring Shepherd back to that formative music with the benefit of a lifetime spent playing it. The new recordings retain the spirit and energy of the originals while reflecting a more deliberate approach to arrangement and a more expressive guitar voice.
Tickets are available this Friday, September 18 via www.masseyhall.com/tickets or 416-872-4255. Membership pre-sales are available. Click here for details.
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